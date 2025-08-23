Hyderabad’s Nehru Outer Ring Road to become 100 MW solar corridor

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR), stretching 158 kilometres, is set to take on a new identity as a solar energy corridor. The Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) has proposed installing a 100 MW rooftop solar power plant along the ORR’s central median to advance clean energy generation, reduce carbon emissions, and support climate goals.

According to official sources, HGCL will appoint consultants to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the 100 MW installation. The initiative is expected to significantly offset carbon emissions while contributing to Telangana’s renewable energy targets and India’s broader climate commitments.

As part of the execution, the generated power will be integrated into the grid through TGSPDCL-managed substations, using either single or multiple feeders based on land availability and technical feasibility. The work will include laying 33 kV lines, constructing bays, and installing switchgear and metering equipment.

Each TGSPDCL substation can accommodate up to 8 MW, while TSPA substations are limited to 5 MW. Agencies interested in the project have been advised to inspect the ORR median and substations to evaluate site conditions and technical requirements before proceeding.