Pandit Prodyut Mukherjee: Guru-shishya parampara is important

A Grammy jury member today, Pt Prodyut has the cherished and much-envied task of picking victors among an array of voices. “I serve as a cultural ambassador, and this allows me to promote Indian music on the global stage,” he expresses.

But he laments that there exists a pressing issue today: “Youngsters today, though bursting with talent, are taking the wrong route by learning how to sing from YouTube and reels. What they really need is a guru.” Although he subscribes to the guru-shishya parampara tradition, he opines that gurus need to be friendly, guiding students with both discipline and kindness. He recounts a culinary memory with one of his gurus, Pt Swapan: “I was in San Francisco for a concert, and my guru, an excellent cook, decided one evening that he’d make some Western-style chicken. I became his sous chef, chopping chillies and onions — though the latter made me cry, the tears vanished as soon as I tasted the delicious chicken!”

Pt Prodyut wants to help the next generation by opening a gurukul and imparting knowledge free of cost — a truly magical initiative. He shares, “I want to teach students not just how to sing, but how to perform, navigate the music world, and interact with journalists — not to mention handling a sound check, which is so important!”