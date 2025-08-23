Taste of Parsi Tradition: Tehmtan & Shernaz Dumasia at Sheraton Hyderabad

In a culinary world where food trends shift as swiftly as the seasons, chefs Tehmtan and Shernaz Dumasia have built a reputation rooted in authenticity, creativity, and cultural pride. Widely known as the dynamic duo of the kitchen, the couple has carved a niche for themselves as celebrity chefs bringing the richness of Parsi cuisine and an innovative approach to global flavours into the spotlight. For the first time in their three-decade journey, the celebrated duo is in Hyderabad, hosting a Parsi cuisine pop-up at Feast, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, Gachibowli.

Their journey into gastronomy was sparked not just by a love for food but by a passion for storytelling through flavours. As husband and wife, their shared culinary vision blossomed into a professional calling, resulting in memorable dining experiences that balance heritage with modern sensibilities.

Beyond their kitchen prowess, the duo are beloved on screen for their humour, warmth, and engaging personalities. From food shows to culinary festivals and masterclasses, they have emerged as true ambassadors of Parsi cuisine. Their teamwork adds a personal touch, making them instantly relatable. Among their many accomplishments, they crafted a daily Dhansak experience at Mumbai’s historic Ripon Club, hailed as the ‘Best Dhansak in Mumbai’, and continue to serve Mumbai’s elite, including Bollywood stars, earning the title ‘Bollywood’s go-to Parsi chefs’.