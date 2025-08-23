Taste of Parsi Tradition: Tehmtan & Shernaz Dumasia at Sheraton Hyderabad

In a culinary world where food trends shift as swiftly as the seasons, chefs Tehmtan and Shernaz Dumasia have built a reputation rooted in authenticity, creativity, and cultural pride. Widely known as the dynamic duo of the kitchen, the couple has carved a niche for themselves as celebrity chefs bringing the richness of Parsi cuisine and an innovative approach to global flavours into the spotlight. For the first time in their three-decade journey, the celebrated duo is in Hyderabad, hosting a Parsi cuisine pop-up at Feast, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, Gachibowli.
Their journey into gastronomy was sparked not just by a love for food but by a passion for storytelling through flavours. As husband and wife, their shared culinary vision blossomed into a professional calling, resulting in memorable dining experiences that balance heritage with modern sensibilities.
Beyond their kitchen prowess, the duo are beloved on screen for their humour, warmth, and engaging personalities. From food shows to culinary festivals and masterclasses, they have emerged as true ambassadors of Parsi cuisine. Their teamwork adds a personal touch, making them instantly relatable. Among their many accomplishments, they crafted a daily Dhansak experience at Mumbai’s historic Ripon Club, hailed as the ‘Best Dhansak in Mumbai’, and continue to serve Mumbai’s elite, including Bollywood stars, earning the title ‘Bollywood’s go-to Parsi chefs’.
Chef Tehmtan’s talents, however, extend far beyond the kitchen. He sings in a band, dabbles in interior design, and recently displayed remarkable bravery when he intervened to stop an assault on a police constable at Girgaon Chowpatty in February 2025, earning a formal letter of appreciation from the Additional Commissioner of Police, Mumbai.
For their Hyderabad pop-up, the couple sourced key ingredients directly from Mumbai to ensure authenticity. As we sat at a beautifully set table adorned with banana leaves as our plates, the feast began with appetisers: Farcha Bites, boneless chicken marinated in Parsi spices and fried to golden perfection, and the standout Gravy Chicken Cutlet, with its delicious minced chicken filling and rich tomato gravy. Alongside came crispy Roti Saria (rice flour fryums) and a tangy Gajar Meva Achar, striking the perfect balance of spice and sweetness.
The main course was a showstopper. Patra-ni-machi delivered a burst of flavours, with mint, coriander, and sugarcane vinegar creating a spicy-sweet contrast that elevated the steamed fish. Jardalu Salli Murgh impressed with its tangy tomato gravy topped with crunchy potato straws, while Kid Gosht offered melt-in-the-mouth mutton in a creamy cashew-based sauce. The undisputed star, however, was the Chicken Dhansak, served with caramelised rice, chicken keema balls, and a comforting masala dal that lived up to its legendary reputation.
Desserts sealed the experience with a sweet flourish: Parsi Sev, golden roasted vermicelli with dry fruits and fried raisins, and the indulgent Lagan nu Custard, creamy and nostalgic in every bite.
Tehmtan and Shernaz Dumasia prove that food, when crafted with passion, transcends trends to become timeless. For Hyderabadis eager to explore Parsi flavours, this pop-up is not to be missed. The Parsi feast at Sheraton Hyderabad runs until August 24, for both lunch and dinner.