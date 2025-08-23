Telangana HC orders removal of unauthorised cables

HYDERABAD: Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court on Friday expressed anguish over the menace of hanging cables on electricity poles, which have caused multiple fatalities in the state.

Referring to the recent electrocution of six persons at Ramanthapur during a Sri Krishna Janmashtami procession, the judge said such incidents reflect a complete breakdown of accountability. He also recalled another fatal mishap during the transportation of a Ganesh idol, where hanging cables triggered electrical shocks and claimed lives.

“Who will take responsibility for these deaths — the Central government, the state government, GHMC, or the service providers?” Justice Nagesh asked, while mourning the death of a nine-year-old boy who had to attend his father’s funeral on his birthday instead of celebrating with a cake.

The court directed that all unauthorised cables strung across electricity poles be removed immediately, except for those installed with proper permissions and for which rentals have been paid to the authorities.