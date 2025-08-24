Boy is a nervous wreck after murder: Telangana Cops

HYDERABAD: The 14-year-old boy accused of killing 10-year-old Sahasra in Kukatpally on August 18 was reportedly a nervous wreck after the incident, but outwardly acted as if nothing had happened.

He returned home, washed his clothes and took a bath. A little while later, his mother came back from work. She noticed his unusual behaviour immediately and questioned him, but he denied any wrongdoing. Cyberabad police said his mother observed him shivering and acting suspiciously on the day of the murder.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, addressing the media on Saturday, revealed details of the case. He said the girl had caught the boy attempting to steal her brother’s cricket bat. “He pushed her onto the bed and stabbed her with a knife he had brought to threaten anyone who might see him,” Mohanty said.

After killing Sahasra, the boy allegedly washed the knife and returned home by jumping from the victim’s building adjacent to his own building.

Balanagar DCP K Suresh Kumar said that the police questioned nearby residents as part of the investigation, and one resident revealed that he saw the boy that morning. When questioned, the boy reportedly confessed, saying he had closed his eyes while stabbing the girl and did not know exactly where he was stabbing.

On the day of the crime, his mother was at work, one sister was at college, and the father and another sister were at home. After the murder, he washed the blood-stained clothes with other laundry before bathing, Mohanty said.