Hyderabad man murders 5-month pregnant wife, then informs family; probe on

HYDERABAD: In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly murdered his five-month pregnant wife and dismembered her body at Balaji Hills in Boduppal.

After killing the woman named Swathi, the accused, Mahender Reddy reportedly informed his relatives about the murder late Saturday night.

Boduppal locals said that they came to know about the incident at around 3 am on Sunday after the police came to the alleged crime scene.