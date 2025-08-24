Hyderabad man murders 5-month pregnant wife, then informs family; probe on

HYDERABAD: In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly murdered his five-month pregnant wife and dismembered her body at Balaji Hills in Boduppal.
After killing the woman named Swathi, the accused, Mahender Reddy reportedly informed his relatives about the murder late Saturday night.
Boduppal locals said that they came to know about the incident at around 3 am on Sunday after the police came to the alleged crime scene.
"We came to know that he chopped her body. The police were seen taking out some packets," locals said.
The couple, who belonged to Vikarabad district, had been living in Hyderabad's Boduppal area for 25 days. The couple had previously lived in the same area. They moved away around 10 months ago and returned to that same area about a month back.
The couple had been in love before getting married.
The motive behind the murder is yet to be determined. The police are investigating the case.
The police are working to gather more information about the couple's relationship and the circumstances surrounding the murder.