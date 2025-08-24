Telangana cybercrime unit arrests Vijayawada woman for running multi-account fraud network

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has arrested 30-year-old Vaddevalli Lalitha Saran Kumar for orchestrating a cyber fraud scheme involving multiple mule bank accounts. A resident of Vijayawada who frequently stays in Dubai, Kumar was reportedly running a network of accounts that funnelled fraudulent funds through organised cybercrimes.

Investigators found that account holders were offered commissions in exchange for providing current bank accounts, which were then used to route illegal transactions. The total amount linked to the fraud is estimated at Rs 175 crore.

An LOC was issued for Kumar, and he was apprehended at the Sunaui checkpost on the Indo-Nepal border near Gorakhpur while entering India from Nepal. He was later brought to Hyderabad and remanded in judicial custody on August 22.

The probe was initiated in August 2024 following complaints filed on the NCRP portal regarding six accounts in the SBI Shamsheergunj branch.