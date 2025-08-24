Medical intervention must within 24 hours of stray bite, insist doctors in Telangana

HYDERABAD: With stray dog bites on the rise, doctors stressed the need for timely medical intervention in both pre- and post-bite cases. Though the World Health Organisation (WHO) has a standard protocol — also adopted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare — experts observed that lack of awareness and communication continues to be a major issue.

Dr Karuna Madap, a city paediatrician, told TNIE: “Medical intervention must be done within 24 hours of a stray bite. If the bite is from an unknown dog, the five-dose vaccine is a must. For Category III wounds, immunoglobulin is given along with anti-rabies vaccines.” She said immunoglobulin reduces infection risk by 50%.

She added that if the bite is from a pet dog, the vaccination card must be checked and shown to doctors. If the pet is vaccinated and the person has taken pre-exposure prophylaxis within three months, no rabies shot is needed.

Dr Madap recommended annual pre-exposure prophylaxis for pet owners and families.

The Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) advises pre-exposure vaccination for children on days 0, 7 and 21/28.

Dr Mahitha Reddy, consultant paediatrician, said: “Children above six years should be educated about stray behaviour, bites and precautions. Awareness is also low in rural areas, which needs to be addressed through campaigns.”

Doctors also called for large-scale spaying and vaccination of strays to prevent rabies cases.

W.H.O. exposure categories and treatment