Telangana Cyber Security Bureau inks pact with ISB

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian School of Business (ISB), through its Institute of Data Sciences (IIDS). The development seeks to address the growing challenges of cybercrime, particularly financial cyber fraud.

TGCSB Director Shikha Goel and ISB IIDS Executive Director Prof Manish Gangwar signed the MoU in Hyderabad on Saturday. Key areas of collaboration include Research & Policy Development, Financial Cybercrime Studies, AI-Driven Risk Models & Mitigation, and Knowledge Sharing & Capacity Building.

Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender appreciated TGCSB for taking this initiative: “Cybercrime is one of the fastest-evolving threats in policing, and partnerships like this are critical in staying ahead. We are aiming to create innovative tools that not only respond to crime but also prevent it.”

ISB Dean Professor Madan Pillutla said that through this partnership, the institute will aim to apply data science and AI to support financial security and strengthen the capacity of law enforcement officials in addressing emerging cyber challenges.

Stating that the fight against cybercrime requires innovation, collaboration, and a strong knowledge ecosystem, Shikha Goel said that TGCSB is not just responding to crimes but proactively building systems, tools, and frameworks that anticipate and counter emerging threats.

“It is the vision of the Telangana Police to be a model state in cybercrime management, and this partnership is a crucial step in shaping scalable solutions that can serve the entire country,” she added.