Three TGSRTC employees honoured for humanity in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is known for its buses, but its true strength lies in the people who keep them running. Behind the tickets, tools and steering wheels are individuals whose lives off-duty are stories of service and transformation. Meet three such employees — a conductor, a store attendant and a driver — recently honoured not for their punctuality, but for their humanity.

For 48-year-old conductor Podduturi Anita from Khammam depot, one child’s death became a lifelong calling. Two decades ago, her young relative succumbed to thalassemia after her family struggled with unaffordable treatment. “I couldn’t forget his parents’ helplessness,” she recalls. “That’s when I decided no other family should go through what we did.”

In 2010, Anita started Sankalp, a voluntary group that organises blood donation camps and supplies free medicines to children with thalassemia. With her husband Ravichandra, supportive in-laws and a network of doctors, she built a quiet movement. Today, 248 children depend on her efforts. She travels to villages to ensure regular transfusions, negotiates with hospitals for low-cost bone marrow transplants — 12 children have already received a new lease of life — and spends from her own salary when funds fall short.

Known affectionately as “Conductoramma”, Anita has been recognised with the Best Volunteer Award five times and the Best NGO Award once. But she brushes aside honours. “I spend first, awards come later,” she says simply. She now urges newly married couples and expectant mothers to take the HBA2 test to prevent passing on the genetic disorder.

Making Karimnagar green

If Anita is fighting a blood-borne battle, Pulle Satyanarayana, a 60-year-old store attendant at Karimnagar’s RTC workshop, is waging a green crusade. By day, he works in the depot; by evening, he roams the city with a sack of saplings strapped to his moped. What began as childhood curiosity at the age of 10 has, over decades, become an obsession. In the last 10 years alone, he has planted and nurtured nearly one lakh saplings.