Three women from Kamareddy scripts story of financial independence, community leadership

HYDERABAD: Three women from Kamareddy district joined Self-Help Groups (SHGs) with humble dreams: to educate their children, to build a home and simply make ends meet. What began with small savings and a leap of faith has blossomed into a story of financial independence, community leadership and national recognition.

Today, Gaddam Sulochana, Garige Godavari and Bondugula Savitha — once struggling to put food on the table — are celebrated as ‘Lakhpati Didis’ and were honoured guests at this year’s Independence Day celebrations on the historic ramparts of the Red Fort.

Sulochana, from Mothe village in Lingampet mandal, joined the Om Sairam SHG 25 years ago. A beedi roller by trade, she took her first step forward through the Stree Nidhi scheme, a state-run loan programme for SHG members.

The financial support helped her educate her children, who are now well-settled in good jobs. “I started my journey by rolling beedis to earn a meagre income. Today, I am proud that I have built a house, bought land and seen my children progress in life. Participating in the Independence Day celebrations is a moment of great joy for me,” she tells TNIE.

Over time, she rose from member to leader, heading committees in her village, becoming mandal president and managing 22 paddy procurement centres that handled 1.3 lakh quintals of paddy. In 2025 alone, she has helped 756 SHGs secure loans worth `38.99 crore.

Godavari from Shabdipur village joined an SHG in 1999. What began with small savings soon grew into opportunities through the bank linkage system, enabling her to invest in agriculture.

“When I wanted to open a bank account and apply for a loan, I was asked for a surety. At the time, no one came forward because of my financial struggles. But today, I earn a stable income through SHGs and am helping other women in my village become financially independent. This journey has been truly empowering,” she shares.