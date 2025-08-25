AI raises the bar

HYDERABAD: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing the job market, but experts insist the real threat to employment is not the technology itself but the widening skills gap. Those who can integrate AI into their work and solve real-world problems are likely not just to survive but to thrive, while routine roles will shrink.

“AI is not the threat, lack of skills is,” said Radhesh Shinde, an IT analyst. “Employees who don’t adapt or fail to learn how to use AI will be replaced. Those who understand AI and integrate it into workflows will remain valuable.”

“Routine entry-level coding work, fixing bugs or creating simple features, is already being automated,” said Dr Ramarao Kanneganti, founder of Aganitha AI Inc.

“In the next three to five years, jobs will shift from writing code to solving a customer’s problem end-to-end: understanding the need, designing a solution, plugging in AI services, and measuring results,” Kanneganti predicted.

According to him, companies want employees who can integrate AI into business processes and oversee its use, not just basic programmers.

Fresh blood

The job market over the past year has tested many engineering graduates. Sai Durga Prasad, who completed his BTech in 2024, described applying to several major companies before ending up in a non-IT role at Wipro. “I am not the only one,” he said. “Many of us struggled to get a job and those who did often had to move into non-IT roles.”

This trend is not limited to IT graduates; students from other engineering disciplines, including civil and mechanical, also face delays in securing suitable roles.