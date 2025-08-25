Hyderabad rose from manufacturing to innovation in life sciences: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said Hyderabad has evolved from a manufacturing hub to a centre of innovation in biotech, pharma and medical technology. “Today we live in an uncertain world of tariffs, wars and trade barriers. This is the right time to innovate from Telangana for the world,” he said, promising full government support for innovation in medical products using biodesign, with the state as a proactive partner.

The chief minister was speaking as the chief guest at the Asia-Pacific Biodesign Innovation Summit held at AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad. He said Telangana has embarked on its ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ journey with a target of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047. “Telangana is now a hub for India’s life sciences, medical devices and technology. Hyderabad has a vibrant ecosystem for pharma, biotech, life sciences and medical technology. We have risen from manufacturing to innovation in this sector,” he said.

He highlighted the country’s largest dedicated Medical Devices Park at Sultanpur, with state-of-the-art infrastructure for research, prototyping, testing and manufacturing. “Over 60 companies, including global majors and domestic leaders, are already operating there. Investments span diagnostic devices, imaging technology, surgical equipment and digital health solutions,” he said.

Revanth added that Hyderabad’s unique strength lay in its blend of global companies, local startups and MSMEs, supported by a skilled workforce created through strong academic institutions, skill development initiatives and industry partnerships.

He also assured stakeholders that the government would share historical medical data for research while strictly adhering to data privacy. “We will connect innovators with academic institutions, research bodies, the Young India Skills University and corporations. For many years, our best minds solved problems of other countries. That was good, but now the time has come to use our intelligence to help our own people,” he said.