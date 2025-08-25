'Through the Lens' at State Gallery of Art a window into an unseen world

A gallery turned into a kaleidoscope of stories, moments, and memories — that’s what greeted visitors on World Photography Day at the State Gallery of Art in Madhapur. The exhibition, Through the Lens, organised by the Hyderabad Centre for Photography in association with the Telangana Government, Telangana Tourism, the State Gallery of Art, and the Indian Photo Festival (IPF), celebrated beauty captured by both seasoned and amateur photographers. Each frame became a window into a world otherwise unseen, reminding us that photography is not just about freezing time but about expanding perspective.
“This annual showcase has now grown into a community ritual rather than just an exhibition. Hyderabad's photographers have been an integral part of all our initiatives and the community has grown leaps and bounds over the years. This year, we received over 500 submissions, out of which we are showcasing works of 44 photographers from Hyderabad and Telangana. We hope to continue creating more opportunities in the future,” shared Aquin Mathews, director, IPF.
The photographs displayed by 44 photographers were as diverse as life itself. Portraiture and human connections came alive in works like The Neighbour by Abhishek Tommy Cherian, A Children’s Tale by Bhanu Murali, and Flight Without Wings by Gautami Reddy — capturing fleeting but powerful bonds between siblings, strangers, and mothers. Wildlife and nature found their place in the frames of Street Street Tiger by Abhishek Podishetti, Heads or Tails? by Ashrith Voore, and Under Mother’s Watchful Eyes by Prof Jitender Govindani, showing raw wilderness, familial strength, and patterns of survival. Symbolic works such as The Mask of the Mother by Bobz Choudhari and Divine Rage by Rama Veeresh Babu reminded viewers that devotion, myth, and human spirit are never far apart.
Equally striking were the heritage and cultural narratives. Photographs like Asymmetric by Ashok Kumar, Whispers of the Cliffs: The Timeless Ajanta Caves by Madapathi Baswaraj Swamy, and Framed Divinity by Neerudi Prasad paid homage to India’s architectural genius, while Shades of Bagan by Sudhakarsingh Bondili, Warriors of the Akhada by Ramdalai Tilak, and Ashes, Color, and the Beyond by Kankara Harish Reddy transported viewers into spaces where traditions continue to thrive. Stories of struggles and resilience were equally moving — Woven Lives by Satyanarayana Gola, Every One Has Their Own Struggle! by Sai Kumar T, and Silent Witness by Santosh Nethi highlighted the quiet dignity of ordinary people whose lives rarely find a stage.
Together, these works do more than showcase talent — they create a collective album of culture, memory, and meaning. Through the Lens is more than an exhibition; it is a celebration of local voices behind the camera who connect us, challenge us, and remind us of the extraordinary in the everyday.
The exhibition is open with free entry to the public until August 26, from 11 am to 6 pm.