US citizen among three held with cocaine in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A US citizen was among three persons arrested for allegedly possessing cocaine in Hyderabad. The Excise police seized around 33.3 grams of cocaine, four mobile phones and an Innova Crysta car from their possession.

The US citizen, Zubair Ali (35), came to Hyderabad one and a half months ago. Others were identified as Misbahuddin Khan (35) and Ali Asgar Gulabi (28), both from Hyderabad. Another accused, Mohammed Azeem, from Bengaluru, remains at large.

Based on a tip-off that cocaine was being smuggled to Abids, a special police team raided the reported place and recovered the drug. Police said Zubair and Khan were classmates at a private college, while Khan and Asgar are neighbours.

Finding it difficult to buy cocaine in Hyderabad, the duo travelled to Bengaluru and purchased the drug from a peddler, identified as Mohd Azarhuddin.