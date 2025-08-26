Hyderabad traffic police announce diversions, parking plans for Khairatabad Ganesh

HYDERABAD: In view of the Khairatabad Ganesh idol installation, Hyderabad Traffic Police has announced traffic diversions from August 27 to September 6, between 11 am and late night.

Traffic from VV Statue towards Mint Compound via Rajiv Gandhi Statue will be diverted to Nirankari Junction, while vehicles from Old PS Saifabad towards Bada Ganesh via Rajdoot lane will be diverted to Iqbal Minar. Traffic from Iqbal Minar towards Prasads Theatre via Mint Compound will be diverted at Secretariat Temple X Road towards Telugu Thalli junction, and vehicles from Necklace Rotary towards Mint Compound will be diverted either towards Telugu Thalli junction or Khairatabad flyover. Traffic from Nirankari via Khairatabad Post Office lane towards Khairatabad Railway gate will be diverted to Old PS Saifabad junction.

The police have cautioned that heavy traffic is expected at Khairatabad, Shadan College, Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Mint Compound and Necklace Rotary, and advised commuters to avoid these routes wherever possible.

For parking, visitors coming via Necklace Rotary and NTR Gardens may use Race Road, NTR Ghat, HMDA parking beside Prasads Theatre, the open space opposite the theatre or Saraswathi Vidya Mandir High School opposite Prasads Theatre, while those arriving via Khairatabad Junction may park at Vishveshwaraiah Bhavan.

Authorities have urged devotees to use public transport such as Metro Rail, MMTS and TGSRTC buses, and encouraged residents from the same locality visiting the idol together to carpool to reduce congestion.