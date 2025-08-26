Jayasudha: Prevention is the best medicine

At the launch of the HRC blood test (Himanshu Roy Cancer test) for early cancer risk assessment at Arete Hospitals in Gachibowli, all attention was on veteran Tollywood actress and former MLA Jayasudha Kapoor. Known for her courage both on and off the screen, she not only attended the event but also became the very first person to take the test herself, turning what could have been a routine unveiling into a moving reminder about awareness and acceptance.

“Prevention is the best medicine, and that is where it all begins. In India, awareness around breast cancer was once difficult to spread because women, both in cities and villages, often felt shy to talk about anything related to breasts. Many stayed silent until it was too late, which meant cases were often detected at later stages. But things are changing now, with advanced technology and tests, especially the HRC test, which truly feels like a blessing,” she said, speaking with the same conviction that once made her a strong voice in public life.

At the age of 66, she admitted her decision of getting the HRC test done was rooted in a simple philosophy: to face things head-on. “At 66, I believe it is important to face whatever comes my way and understand what is happening to me. I see the body as a temple, and while illness is a part of life we all must go through, I feel there is nothing wrong in getting checked. Hopefully, nothing serious is there, but if something is, it is better to know early. That way, we can prevent it and turn a big problem into a small one,” Jayasudha explained.