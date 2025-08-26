Nandini Ramani: Dance makes you a better human

Her tireless thirst for knowledge is something she was born with; as the daughter of Padma Bhushan Dr V Raghavan, a Sanskrit scholar and musicologist, the young Nandini grew up in an atmosphere rife with learning. What led her to dance? “Well, when I was three years old, I began observing my elder sister learn Bharatnatyam from her guru Balasaraswati. By five, I already knew the basics of the dance. I began learning from the great guru while simultaneously learning Carnatic music,” she shares. The little nuances she picked up in music gave her an edge in dance, helping her grasp Bharatnatyam well.

But she explains how the act of imparting Bharatnatyam has changed over the years: “My guru would start dancing and leave the technical parts to the nattuvanar (conductor), who trained us in nritta. It was a very methodical process; we didn’t sit and jot down in notebooks like students do today... memory was key.”

And praise was never part of the curriculum. “After MS Subbulakshmi gave me a warm hug, my guru came up to me,” recalls Nandini, standing up and proceeding to mimic her teacher. “She looked at me, smirked with veiled pride, and patted my shoulder in acknowledgement.” Her guru believed that a dancer would shine only if she always gave her best. Nandini agrees, lamenting that teachers today over-praise their students, which is something she personally doesn’t subscribe to.