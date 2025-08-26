Nodal officers appointed for Jubilee Hills bypoll in Hyderabad

Hyderabad District Election Officer RV Karnan on Monday appointed nodal officers for the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll. They will coordinate and complete pre-election and election activities. Karnan instructed them to complete their tasks on time using staff support to ensure smooth conduct of the byelection.

officers appointed

 ZC Khairatabad Anurag Jayanthi (Manpower Management)

 ZC Kukatpally Apoorva Chauvan (EVM & VVPAT)

 ZC LB Nagar Hemant Keshav Patil (Training)

 CTO Srinivas (Transport)

 Addl. Commissioner K Venugopal (Material)

 Addl. SP (Vigilance) M Sudarshan (MCC)

 DSP Narasimha Reddy (Law & Order, Vulnerable Mapping, Security Plan)

 Chief Examiner of Accounts Venkateswar Reddy (Expenditure)

 Asst. Veterinary Officer Wilson (Election Observer)

 ZC Secunderabad Ravi Kiran (Dummy Ballot Paper)

 GHMC PRO M Dasharath (Media Communication & MCMC)

 IT JC C Radha (Cyber Security, IT & Computerisation)

 IT AE Karthik Kiran (Helpline & Complaint Redressal)

 IT AE Tirumala Kumar (Webcasting)

79 new polling stations proposed

As many as 79 new polling stations have been proposed in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, taking the total to 408 from the existing 320. Karnan asked political parties to submit objections by Tuesday, before the report is sent to the Election Commission of India on Thursday.