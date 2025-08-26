Shriya Saran: Cinema has changed, I’ve changed

Balancing the many roles of an artiste, a mother, and a modern woman is never easy, but for Shriya Saran, the secret lies in embracing self-care without guilt. Known for her elegance on screen with movies like Drishyam, Sivaji, and her love for Kathak and yoga off it, she believes that wellness isn’t indulgence; it’s a necessity. In a candid conversation with CE at the launch of Zennara Clinics’s newest branch in Kondapur, she opens up about her beauty rituals, her evolving relationship with self-care after motherhood, and the timeless lessons she’s carrying forward into both her personal and professional life.
Excerpts
Tell us about your experience at Zennara.
What I really love and do a lot here are my glutathione injections with Vitamin C. I also met the doctor here for a regular checkup and discovered I have many deficiencies. I feel a lot of women forget to take care of ourselves because we’re so busy taking care of family and people around us. Somewhere along the way, we stop loving ourselves. Everybody has their own journey, but for me, coming here has been a great journey towards self-care.
With your hectic schedule, how do you make sure you take care of yourself?
I think everyone has a hectic schedule; whether you’re a homemaker or a working mom, it’s difficult in different ways. For me, I make sure to give myself some time every day. That means either meditating, doing yoga, or practising Kathak, which is my passion. Spending time with myself is very important. To be truly happy, you have to be a little selfish and take care of yourself first. I’ve learned that and I follow it.
How do dance and yoga help your mental health and physical well-being?
I’ve been a Kathak dancer all my life. My mom was my first teacher. I then learned from a local teacher, followed by another guru, Shovana Narayan, in Delhi, and now I learn from Nutan Patwardhan in Mumbai. Yoga has also always been a part of my life. Dance and yoga clear my mind, make me happy emotionally, mentally, and physically. They are my true companions for well-being.
Did motherhood change the way you approach self-care?
Motherhood is beautiful. My daughter Radha gave birth to the mother in me, and I learn from her every day. But what people don’t talk about enough is the recovery phase, which is 40 days for organs, months for the body and sometimes up to a year to feel balanced again. It’s a tough journey — you’re lactating, adjusting, caring for the baby, and if you’re a working mom, juggling work and family too. Many mothers ignore their own health, leading to deficiencies, back pain, or skin issues. I’ve learned to value self-care more now. When you do self-care, you feel more confident, happier, and better able to care for others.
Do you follow any daily beauty or fitness rituals?
(Laughs) Usually I try to do pushups and at least five to 10 Surya Namaskars. Radha now reminds me if I skip and even imitates me doing yoga! I want her to see that self-care is important, whether it’s yoga, dance, or just massaging my face with oil at night. No matter how demanding life gets, these rituals are non-negotiable. And yes, when I’m upset, I just go put on eye cream, it makes me happy!
Any beauty secrets passed down from your mother or grandmother?
Many! I love using freshly ground coconut oil; it’s magical. I also use almond oil to massage my face. My mom used to make a simple face pack with besan that I still use. Sometimes I massage my face with honey, and I’ve also started using rice flour to wash my face. These little home remedies are my daily companions.
Any upcoming movies?
I just finished a show called Space, about India’s moon mission. Another project is a Telugu movie Mirai, costarring Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj. It’s releasing soon.
You’ve been in the industry for so many years. How has your journey been so far?
It’s been wonderful, with ups and downs personally, but I’ve always met amazing people. Cinema has changed so much, be it the cameras, lighting, makeup, or storytelling. Most importantly, there are more women behind the camera now, which I think is very important. I hope I’m evolving along with these changes, because growth is everything.
And finally, your favourite memory of Hyderabad?
Oh, so many! I feel that I have grown up here. The city has given me immense love, beautiful friendships, and endless memories — long drives before the traffic, heartfelt conversations, and a sense of always being welcomed. Hyderabad will always be very close to my heart.