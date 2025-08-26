Shriya Saran: Cinema has changed, I’ve changed

Balancing the many roles of an artiste, a mother, and a modern woman is never easy, but for Shriya Saran, the secret lies in embracing self-care without guilt. Known for her elegance on screen with movies like Drishyam, Sivaji, and her love for Kathak and yoga off it, she believes that wellness isn’t indulgence; it’s a necessity. In a candid conversation with CE at the launch of Zennara Clinics’s newest branch in Kondapur, she opens up about her beauty rituals, her evolving relationship with self-care after motherhood, and the timeless lessons she’s carrying forward into both her personal and professional life.

Excerpts

Tell us about your experience at Zennara.

What I really love and do a lot here are my glutathione injections with Vitamin C. I also met the doctor here for a regular checkup and discovered I have many deficiencies. I feel a lot of women forget to take care of ourselves because we’re so busy taking care of family and people around us. Somewhere along the way, we stop loving ourselves. Everybody has their own journey, but for me, coming here has been a great journey towards self-care.

With your hectic schedule, how do you make sure you take care of yourself?

I think everyone has a hectic schedule; whether you’re a homemaker or a working mom, it’s difficult in different ways. For me, I make sure to give myself some time every day. That means either meditating, doing yoga, or practising Kathak, which is my passion. Spending time with myself is very important. To be truly happy, you have to be a little selfish and take care of yourself first. I’ve learned that and I follow it.