Shujaat Husain Khan: Sitar allows me to express myself

A musician of the seventh generation in his lineage, he was trained by his father, the renowned sitar maestro Ustad Vilayat Khan. Shujaat’s initiation into music came very early — he began practising on a specially designed miniature sitar at the age of three. By six, his talent was evident, and he was already performing on stage as a child prodigy.

But with eyes on him all the time, was that little boy ever nervous? “I don’t remember if I was nervous. But when one is young, there is a courage that usually comes from stupidity!” he quips, before drifting down memory lane and saying, “But when I completed school, I realised that I wouldn’t be treated like a child anymore.”

Expectations around engulfed him like a tornado; it wasn’t all that easy to be his father’s son. “People would like to believe it’s an easy journey — if you’re a politician’s son, all you have to do is put a garland around your neck and, well, you are the next-generation politician. Unfortunately, that doesn’t happen in music. Children of legends are compared to their parents and expected to deliver great results immediately, which is very unfair. So yes, though I got my foot in the door as the son of a legend, after that, I was on my own,” he says.