Sidharth: ‘Don’t see my art, listen to it’

Around half a century later, the artist stands in the State Gallery of Art, Madhapur, giving an ode to the legendary painter and sculptor Tyeb Mehta on his 100th birth anniversary. Sidharth showed us Tyeb’s artwork, analysing the contrast of colours, rich textures, and expressive style. “People say he was ‘sad’, but I know the real Tyeb. He was free from caste, creed and gender. He made gender-mukt paintings. Have you seen such movement in Indian paintings? No. But this man did it. Look at the rekhas, the contrast of colours... I can hear awaaz from his art.”

When CE asks Sidharth about his own journey, he pauses for a moment. Unlike his enlightened namesake who lived aeons ago, our artist wasn’t born in a palace. “My father was a Sikh priest and my mother was a craftswoman who would make colours from vegetables. I started painting with her as a little boy. She was my first guru,” he shares. While still in school, Sidharth became an apprentice with a signboard painter. He recalls, “Then someone nudged me to learn portraiture, and I was grateful to be guided by the great artist Sobha Singh, who can be called the Raja Ravi Varma of Punjab.”