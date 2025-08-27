EAGLE swoops down on drug racket in Hyderabad's Mahindra University, four peddlers arrested

HYDERABAD: The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) on Monday busted an interstate drug racket inside Mahindra University, Bahadurpally, seizing 1.15 kg ganja and 47 grams of OG weed. Four peddlers were arrested — college students Mohd Ashar Javed Khan from New Delhi and Nevelle Tongbram from Manipur, along with city-based merchants Ambati Ganesh and Boosa Shiva Kumar.

The case surfaced during the probe into the Malnadu case, where police found that drugs were being supplied to students on the campus. Investigators discovered that two parcels, originating from a Nigerian national in Delhi, had been delivered to a student, Dinesh, on two occasions inside the campus.

EAGLE teams collected intelligence from guards and students and zeroed in on a student who had shifted from the hostel to an off-campus house and was selling drugs. “After a week, we identified two students, their houses, contacts, transactions and alerted the university authorities,” officials said.

Police said the drugs were sourced from Delhi and Bidar, smuggled into Hyderabad via courier and transport networks and distributors within the campus through student peddlers. “The probe established that at least 50 student consumers were regularly buying and using drugs from this network. Legal action will follow against them under the NDPS Act,” EAGLE said.