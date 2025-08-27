EAGLE swoops down on drug racket in Hyderabad's Mahindra University, four peddlers arrested

HYDERABAD: The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) on Monday busted an interstate drug racket inside Mahindra University, Bahadurpally, seizing 1.15 kg ganja and 47 grams of OG weed. Four peddlers were arrested — college students Mohd Ashar Javed Khan from New Delhi and Nevelle Tongbram from Manipur, along with city-based merchants Ambati Ganesh and Boosa Shiva Kumar.
The case surfaced during the probe into the Malnadu case, where police found that drugs were being supplied to students on the campus. Investigators discovered that two parcels, originating from a Nigerian national in Delhi, had been delivered to a student, Dinesh, on two occasions inside the campus.
EAGLE teams collected intelligence from guards and students and zeroed in on a student who had shifted from the hostel to an off-campus house and was selling drugs. “After a week, we identified two students, their houses, contacts, transactions and alerted the university authorities,” officials said.
Police said the drugs were sourced from Delhi and Bidar, smuggled into Hyderabad via courier and transport networks and distributors within the campus through student peddlers. “The probe established that at least 50 student consumers were regularly buying and using drugs from this network. Legal action will follow against them under the NDPS Act,” EAGLE said.
Police said high-grade OG weed was procured from Delhi-based suppliers Arvind Sharma and Aneel Soibam, and dispatched to Hyderabad via DTDC courier, with payments made digitally. Simultaneously, Shiva Kumar sourced consignments from Bidar, transporting them personally. These supplies were handed over to Ganesh, who split them into four-gram packets and sold them at Rs 500 each.
Nevelle shared consumer details with Ganesh and Ashar, enabling the network to expand. Each ounce (28 g) of OG weed was purchased in Delhi for Rs 30,000 and resold to students at Rs 2,500 per gram. One gram of OG weed filled two cigarettes, meaning some students were spending Rs 2,500 daily. Inside the campus, Ashar acted as a trusted peer distributor, collecting orders, delivering packets and taking payments digitally. Nevelle and Ashar kept a ready list of consumers and coordinated demand, ensuring fresh supplies from Delhi and Gurugram.
The investigation also exposed the role of two BBA students, Bhaskar and Dinesh, who dealt in synthetic drugs. They contacted a Nigerian national, “Nick”, in Delhi, sent him digital payments and received MDMA consignments via Sri Maruthi courier. These pills were then circulated among fellow students, adding a synthetic drug link to the racket.