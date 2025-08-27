HrC: Fighting cancer with foresight

Breaking it down simply, Aman noted, “HrC is a simple blood test to be taken annually. It tells you about your risk of developing cancer for the next one year.” Today, the concern is also about how accessible the test is in terms of cost, availability and awareness, especially since it is new and people are still doubtful about its accuracy. “People usually believe it only after symptoms show, yet cancer signs often appear late. Sadly, nearly 50% are diagnosed in stage 3 or 4, and even for us, finding early-stage samples for research was very difficult,” he added.

While developing the test, accessibility was always a priority. “In the UK, this same test costs about £850, which is close to `90,000. We priced it at `16,000 for India. Our whole idea was that Indians have contributed to the development of this test, so it must be made more accessible for them,” he explained, making it clear that affordability mattered more than profit.

For doctors, the excitement lies in how early this test can raise red flags. Dr Vijay Karan Reddy Palkonda, director of oncology and senior consultant - radiation oncology at Arete Hospitals in Gachibowli, remembered his first impression: “Aman, who works for the company that developed this test, has been a good friend of mine for a long time. About four or five years ago, they wanted to do something in genetics and oncology, and this idea came up. Could there be a way to detect cancer even before it appears, like a screening test, though no such blood test exists like this at the moment? When I first heard it, I thought it would be revolutionary if successful. The test has 93% sensitivity based on the studies done with over 1,000 paitents. The real challenge now is acceptance, particularly from other doctors who can be reluctant,” he said.