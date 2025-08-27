Hyderabad

Hyderabad expands public EV charging infrastructure as adoption surges

Currently, 71 public charging stations are operational within GHMC limits, with 10 more in the final stages of commissioning.
EV charging station image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Express)
HYDERABAD: With EV adoption rising in the city, the demand for charging infrastructure has grown sharply. To meet this, the GHMC, along with the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation, is expanding the city’s EV charging network.

Currently, 71 public charging stations are operational within GHMC limits, with 10 more in the final stages of commissioning. Together, they have recorded 23 lakh units of electricity consumption till July.

TGREDCO has installed 138 public stations across the city and outskirts. The busiest stations are at Malkam Cheruvu, IIIT, KPHB, Deloitte and BHEL MIG. Citizens can locate the nearest station through the TGEV mobile app or the GHMC website.

