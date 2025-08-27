Raj Sodha: Music has taught me discipline

In conversation with CE after the concert, he humbly says, “Main toh theek bajata hoon, but the audience in Hyderabad was wonderful! They are people who love music and have a good understanding of it.”

When Raj speaks, there is a childlike innocence and humility that individuals rarely possess once they’ve climbed the ladders of success. He lights up when he mentions his breakthrough in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Don (1978). “In the song Arre Deewano Mujhe Pehchaano, after the initial chorus ‘Don, Don, Don’, I play the soprano saxophone solo,” he recalls with a smile.

And then he takes us down memory lane, into humble beginnings: Raj, his elder brother Rajinder, and his younger brother Kishore were the children of Rai Singh, a bandmaster. The band would often play at baraats, and the three young boys would each play a different instrument in it; Raj used to play the harmonium. “We used to enjoy playing in that mahaul of happiness. Honestly, bachpan mein we didn’t really know what we were doing, and would simply follow pitaji’s lead. He was our first guru.”