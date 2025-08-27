Raj Sodha: Music has taught me discipline

Close your eyes and let your mind sing these lines: ‘Jab koi baat bigad jaaye, jab koi mushkil pad jaaye, tum dena saath mera, O Humnawaa...’ and ‘Pehla nasha pehla khumaar, naya pyaar hai naya intezaar...’ These are the songs that an entire generation of Indians fell in love with and shared with those they fell in love with. But it wasn’t just the scintillating lyrics that made us swoon; every instrument played a beautiful part in these compositions. And the saxophone, especially, brought an unparalleled warmth and emotion to them. At the One World Fusion 2025 in Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabadis met the great saxophonist behind these renditions and the ones in films like Don (1978), Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), and Bunty Aur Babli (2005) — Raj Sodha!
In conversation with CE after the concert, he humbly says, “Main toh theek bajata hoon, but the audience in Hyderabad was wonderful! They are people who love music and have a good understanding of it.”
When Raj speaks, there is a childlike innocence and humility that individuals rarely possess once they’ve climbed the ladders of success. He lights up when he mentions his breakthrough in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Don (1978). “In the song Arre Deewano Mujhe Pehchaano, after the initial chorus ‘Don, Don, Don’, I play the soprano saxophone solo,” he recalls with a smile.
And then he takes us down memory lane, into humble beginnings: Raj, his elder brother Rajinder, and his younger brother Kishore were the children of Rai Singh, a bandmaster. The band would often play at baraats, and the three young boys would each play a different instrument in it; Raj used to play the harmonium. “We used to enjoy playing in that mahaul of happiness. Honestly, bachpan mein we didn’t really know what we were doing, and would simply follow pitaji’s lead. He was our first guru.”
But when did he fall in love with the saxophone? Although his father’s band consisted of saxophonists, the instrument stole young Raj’s heart and soul the moment his ears chanced upon Mohammed Rafi’s Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche. “The song was wonderful, and the saxophone was kamaal!” he says.
But Bollywood wasn’t a dream — not just yet. After the legendary composer duo Kalyanji–Anandji encouraged his elder brother Rajinder to come to Bombay and he saw success, Raj followed suit. “Bhaiya was an all-rounder! But when he saw that I was interested in playing the saxophone, he focused on other instruments,” the saxophonist fondly recalls. Raj entered Bollywood in 1974 but had to persevere for four years before his breakthrough in Don. “When the movie became a hit, people praised me. I certainly felt happy!” he expresses.
And why wouldn’t he? In those days, making music was a beautiful yet arduous process. “Unlike today, there was no multi-track recording back then. There was an arranger who would decide how the song would flow, and we musicians would rehearse together and record together,” he explains. Indeed, that would have required a great deal of patience and coordination. Raj continues, “Every day was challenging in its own way. For instance, we musicians would do riyaaz before the recording; this riyaaz was clear and defined — what kind of notes we would play, in what order, and so on. But sometimes, when the singer came for the recording, he or she would say, ‘Oh, these notes are low. Let’s make it half a note higher.’ Although one wouldn’t think this was a big change, it was — because we’d have to change our techniques and play differently,” he shares.
Few understand that the saxophone is more than just another instrument. It is unique and versatile, fitting perfectly into different genres of music, be it Hindustani classical, Western classical, or jazz. He adds, “Ah, the saxophone is a romantic instrument that adds a beautiful depth to the composition!”
The way he talks passionately shows that throughout his illustrious career, Raj has never forgotten his roots and, most importantly, his love for the saxophone. He says, “Music has taught me discipline. To youngsters, I say: work hard. Also, don’t hasten, for music is a step-by-step process.”