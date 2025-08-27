Regrow with Red: How LED Therapy is Changing the Hair Loss Story

Hair loss and thinning can be distressing, whether caused by genetics, hormonal changes, stress, or ageing. While treatments such as topical serums, medications, and transplants have long been available, a newer, non-invasive option is gaining attention — LED red light therapy. Backed by emerging science, this approach is becoming a go-to for those seeking healthier, fuller hair.
Explaining how it works, Dr Bandhavi Sane, consultant dermatologist at Zennara Clinics, Hyderabad, says, “LED therapy uses specific wavelengths of light, typically in the red or near-infrared spectrum, to stimulate hair follicles. These beams penetrate the scalp and are absorbed by cells in the follicle, triggering biological reactions that help prolong the growth phase (anagen) of the hair cycle. It’s a bit like watering a plant; it doesn’t work overnight, but consistent light provides follicles with the energy they need to thrive.”
She further elaborates that the red light stimulates mitochondria, the energy factories within our cells, enhancing ATP (energy) production. This boosts cellular activity, improves blood flow, reduces inflammation, and increases oxygen delivery to the scalp, creating the ideal environment for hair follicles to grow stronger and stay active longer.
The most effective wavelengths are 630–680 nanometres (nm) for red light and 810–850 nm for near-infrared light. These penetrate deep enough to reach follicles without damaging surrounding tissue, making them ideal for therapeutic use.
At Zennara Clinics, patients typically undergo LED therapy three to five times a week, with each session lasting 10–20 minutes. According to Dr Bandhavi, consistency is crucial. “The most promising results are seen in androgenetic alopecia (male or female pattern baldness). It can also support recovery in conditions like telogen effluvium (stress-related shedding), postpartum hair loss, or even chemotherapy-induced alopecia,” she adds. Patience is key. Most people notice reduced shedding within three to five months, with visible thickening or regrowth appearing after four to six months. LED therapy often works best when combined with other treatments. “It can enhance the effects of topical minoxidil, PRP (platelet-rich plasma) therapy, or microneedling, creating a synergistic effect,” says Dr Bandhavi.
LED hair therapy is generally safe, but those with photosensitive conditions or on light-sensitising medications should seek medical advice before starting. “Since hair loss can have many underlying causes, a dermatologist should evaluate each case. LED therapy is not a one-size-fits-all solution, it’s not a magic fix, but when used consistently and as part of a tailored plan, it can be a gentle and effective ally in hair restoration,” she concludes.
Common side effects
Rare; may include slight scalp redness, usually resolving quickly
Temporary increase in shedding (telogen effluvium) in the first two months, which improves with continued use
Myths vs Reality
Works overnight Requires consistent use over months
Reverses complete baldness Can’t regrow hair where follicles are permanently lost
Causes unwanted hair growth on the face/forehead Works only where follicles exist and are biologically active