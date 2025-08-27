Hyderabad

Regrow with Red: How LED Therapy is Changing the Hair Loss Story

From stimulating cellular energy to prolonging the growth cycle, red light therapy is emerging as a safe, non-invasive treatment for hair loss.
Regrow with Red: How LED Therapy is Changing the Hair Loss Story
Reshmi Chakravorty
Updated on
2 min read

Hair loss and thinning can be distressing, whether caused by genetics, hormonal changes, stress, or ageing. While treatments such as topical serums, medications, and transplants have long been available, a newer, non-invasive option is gaining attention — LED red light therapy. Backed by emerging science, this approach is becoming a go-to for those seeking healthier, fuller hair.

Explaining how it works, Dr Bandhavi Sane, consultant dermatologist at Zennara Clinics, Hyderabad, says, “LED therapy uses specific wavelengths of light, typically in the red or near-infrared spectrum, to stimulate hair follicles. These beams penetrate the scalp and are absorbed by cells in the follicle, triggering biological reactions that help prolong the growth phase (anagen) of the hair cycle. It’s a bit like watering a plant; it doesn’t work overnight, but consistent light provides follicles with the energy they need to thrive.”

She further elaborates that the red light stimulates mitochondria, the energy factories within our cells, enhancing ATP (energy) production. This boosts cellular activity, improves blood flow, reduces inflammation, and increases oxygen delivery to the scalp, creating the ideal environment for hair follicles to grow stronger and stay active longer.

The most effective wavelengths are 630–680 nanometres (nm) for red light and 810–850 nm for near-infrared light. These penetrate deep enough to reach follicles without damaging surrounding tissue, making them ideal for therapeutic use.

At Zennara Clinics, patients typically undergo LED therapy three to five times a week, with each session lasting 10–20 minutes. According to Dr Bandhavi, consistency is crucial. “The most promising results are seen in androgenetic alopecia (male or female pattern baldness). It can also support recovery in conditions like telogen effluvium (stress-related shedding), postpartum hair loss, or even chemotherapy-induced alopecia,” she adds. Patience is key. Most people notice reduced shedding within three to five months, with visible thickening or regrowth appearing after four to six months. LED therapy often works best when combined with other treatments. “It can enhance the effects of topical minoxidil, PRP (platelet-rich plasma) therapy, or microneedling, creating a synergistic effect,” says Dr Bandhavi.

LED hair therapy is generally safe, but those with photosensitive conditions or on light-sensitising medications should seek medical advice before starting. “Since hair loss can have many underlying causes, a dermatologist should evaluate each case. LED therapy is not a one-size-fits-all solution, it’s not a magic fix, but when used consistently and as part of a tailored plan, it can be a gentle and effective ally in hair restoration,” she concludes.

Common side effects

Rare; may include slight scalp redness, usually resolving quickly

Temporary increase in shedding (telogen effluvium) in the first two months, which improves with continued use

Myths vs Reality

Myth: Works overnight Reality: Requires consistent use over months

Myth: Reverses complete baldness Reality: Can’t regrow hair where follicles are permanently lost

Myth: Causes unwanted hair growth on the face/forehead Reality: Works only where follicles exist and are biologically active

haircare
cellular energy
red light therapy for hair

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com