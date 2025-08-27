Regrow with Red: How LED Therapy is Changing the Hair Loss Story

Hair loss and thinning can be distressing, whether caused by genetics, hormonal changes, stress, or ageing. While treatments such as topical serums, medications, and transplants have long been available, a newer, non-invasive option is gaining attention — LED red light therapy. Backed by emerging science, this approach is becoming a go-to for those seeking healthier, fuller hair.

Explaining how it works, Dr Bandhavi Sane, consultant dermatologist at Zennara Clinics, Hyderabad, says, “LED therapy uses specific wavelengths of light, typically in the red or near-infrared spectrum, to stimulate hair follicles. These beams penetrate the scalp and are absorbed by cells in the follicle, triggering biological reactions that help prolong the growth phase (anagen) of the hair cycle. It’s a bit like watering a plant; it doesn’t work overnight, but consistent light provides follicles with the energy they need to thrive.”

She further elaborates that the red light stimulates mitochondria, the energy factories within our cells, enhancing ATP (energy) production. This boosts cellular activity, improves blood flow, reduces inflammation, and increases oxygen delivery to the scalp, creating the ideal environment for hair follicles to grow stronger and stay active longer.