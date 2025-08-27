Sacred flavours of Vinayaka Chavithi

Festivals bring immense enthusiasm, filling every heart with the spirit of celebration and creating memories to cherish for years. Among the many vibrant festivals in India, Vinayaka Chavithi holds a special place. As the 10-day celebration approaches, excitement builds not just for the devotion and grandeur of the festivities, but also for the traditional food that is eagerly awaited all year.
Food plays a central role during Vinayaka Chavithi, especially when it comes to offerings made as prasad or bhog. Each dish holds cultural and spiritual significance, symbolising devotion and gratitude. To understand more about these traditional delicacies and why they form an integral part of the celebrations, CE spoke to prominent chefs from the city, who shared insights into the foods prepared during this festive season and its importance in the menu.
Chef Sanjay Thumma (celebrity chef popularly known as Vah Chef)
Many people don’t realise that festivals like Vinayaka Chavithi are deeply connected to the climate. For instance, during this time, we offer 21 different leaves to Lord Ganesha. One of the most unique and essential among them is tummi akku, which is also consumed as part of the tradition. This leaf is packed with medicinal properties and is believed to help boost immunity, especially since monsoon is a season when people often fall sick. Interestingly, it grows only during the rains and is available around Vinayaka Chavithi. The leaf itself looks like a flower, which makes it quite special. Traditionally, we prepare a chutney with tummi akku using fresh tamarind, green chili, cumin, and garlic. It is lightly cooked, ground, and sometimes tempered before serving. It is considered a must-have on this day.
When it comes to sweets, Modak, though originally Maharashtrian, has become very popular across India. Here in the South, we prepare undrallu — small laddus made with rice flour and soaked chana dal, mildly sweetened and traditionally offered to Lord Ganesha’s Mooshak. Another popular preparation is Garijalu or Kajjikayalu, deep-fried treats stuffed with a mixture of peanuts, sesame seeds, and coconut. These can also be made with semolina variations.
Chalimidi, a sweet made by cooking rice flour with jaggery, is another must on the festive menu. Alongside, Pulihora (tamarind rice) and Payasam are staples, and in my own home, Vada and Payasam are prepared without fail. For the next nine days, as families continue the celebrations with Lord Ganesha at home, they also prepare dishes with soaked chana dal, coconut, and a variety of sweet and tangy foods each day, keeping the spirit of festivity alive.
Chef Amanna Raju, head chef, Novotel Hyd Airport
As we prepare to welcome Lord Ganesha into our homes, it is customary for devotees to follow a simple, sattvik diet as part of the celebrations. On this pious occasion, many turn vegetarian and observe fasting to strengthen their spiritual connection with Bappa. Traditionally, devotees fast on the day the idol is consecrated at home. While some prefer a fruit-only fast, consuming fresh fruits and juices throughout the day; others undertake a strict nirjal fast (no food, no water). However, this form of fasting can lead to dehydration, so it is advisable to consult a doctor if you have any underlying health conditions. From the second day onwards, the diet usually includes light, wholesome meals such as:
Breakfast: Cut fruits, Sabudana Khichdi, or a glass of milk
Lunch: Kuttu ki roti, potato dishes without onion or garlic, boiled peanuts, black chana, or sweet potato
Dinner: Samak ke chawal, paneer dishes, Khichdi, bottle gourd and pumpkin-based recipes, including jaggery desserts
Note: During the fast, only sendha namak (rock salt) is used. However, those with hypertension or kidney-related issues should be cautious, as it is potassium-based.
Most loved offerings include:
All varieties of Modaks
A range of laddus (boondi, rajgira, peanut, churma)
Gujiyas
Sheera or halwa (especially bottle gourd or pumpkin)
Barfis
All types of fruits
These delicacies not only enrich the festive spirit but also symbolises devotion and gratitude, making the celebrations even more joyous.
Chef Satya Pandari, executive chef, The Park
The most popular and traditional recipe associated with Vinayaka Chavithi is Modak. It is considered a must-have offering to Lord Ganesha. There are many varieties of Modak, typically made with coconut, jaggery, or sugar, and this year we are including all of them in our buffet for Vinayaka Chavithi. Another significant preparation is Tummi Aaku Kura Chutney, a unique and traditional dish specifically made for Ganesh Chaturthi. Alongside this, Chintakaya Pachadi, prepared with fresh tamarind and served with rice, is also a classic festive favourite. Modak, Tummi Aaku Pachadi, and Chintakaya pachadi are among the most traditional recipes of this festival. On the sweeter side, one of the highlights is Palapala Payasam. This dessert is prepared with jaggery, milk, ghee, and refined flour. Small dumplings are cooked, blanched, and soaked in milk to create a rich and comforting dish. It is especially loved by South Indians during this festive season.