Sacred flavours of Vinayaka Chavithi

Many people don’t realise that festivals like Vinayaka Chavithi are deeply connected to the climate. For instance, during this time, we offer 21 different leaves to Lord Ganesha. One of the most unique and essential among them is tummi akku, which is also consumed as part of the tradition. This leaf is packed with medicinal properties and is believed to help boost immunity, especially since monsoon is a season when people often fall sick. Interestingly, it grows only during the rains and is available around Vinayaka Chavithi. The leaf itself looks like a flower, which makes it quite special. Traditionally, we prepare a chutney with tummi akku using fresh tamarind, green chili, cumin, and garlic. It is lightly cooked, ground, and sometimes tempered before serving. It is considered a must-have on this day.

When it comes to sweets, Modak, though originally Maharashtrian, has become very popular across India. Here in the South, we prepare undrallu — small laddus made with rice flour and soaked chana dal, mildly sweetened and traditionally offered to Lord Ganesha’s Mooshak. Another popular preparation is Garijalu or Kajjikayalu, deep-fried treats stuffed with a mixture of peanuts, sesame seeds, and coconut. These can also be made with semolina variations.

Chalimidi, a sweet made by cooking rice flour with jaggery, is another must on the festive menu. Alongside, Pulihora (tamarind rice) and Payasam are staples, and in my own home, Vada and Payasam are prepared without fail. For the next nine days, as families continue the celebrations with Lord Ganesha at home, they also prepare dishes with soaked chana dal, coconut, and a variety of sweet and tangy foods each day, keeping the spirit of festivity alive.

Chef Amanna Raju, head chef, Novotel Hyd Airport