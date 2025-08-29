Passenger held with live bullets at Hyderabad airport

HYDERABAD: Security officials at RGIA, Shamshabad, intercepted a 32-year-old Punjab resident after eight live bullets were found in his checked-in baggage on Thursday. The passenger, identified as Sukhdeep Singh, was scheduled to travel from Hyderabad to Amritsar via Delhi.

Upon screening, security personnel detected four rounds of 0.2 mm, two rounds of 0.7 mm, one round of 7.52 mm, and one round of 7.62 mm. Police said Singh could not produce any valid Arms or Ammunition License.

During questioning, he admitted that the bullets had remained in his possession since a prior incident in Punjab in 2023 and claimed he was carrying them unknowingly. The statement is being verified.

The passenger was handed over to RGI Airport Police Station. A case has been registered.