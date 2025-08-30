Awadhi Indulgence at Firdaus

From delicately spiced kebabs and fragrant biryanis to slow-simmered curries and indulgent desserts, the culinary journey at Firdaus, Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills was nothing short of regal. The festival of grandeur, ‘Dastarkhwan-e-Awadh’, curated by celebrity Chef Mohammad Shameem Qurayshi, brought the timeless flavours of Lucknow to Hyderabad, winning hearts from the very first bite. Chef Qurayshi, the soul of Oudhyana at Taj Lucknow, carries forward a culinary legacy spanning over a century. Hailing from a family celebrated for its traditional Awadhi recipes, he is renowned for dishes that capture the very essence of Awadh.

The experience was designed to awaken every sense. Guests were welcomed with fragrant rajnigandha garlands and cooling thandai, while soulful strains of live qawwali music set the rhythm of the evening. Awadhi-inspired décor recreated the charm of Lucknow’s bustling streets, and a live lac-bangle-making counter added an artisanal touch to the royal ambience.