Awadhi Indulgence at Firdaus

From delicately spiced kebabs and fragrant biryanis to slow-simmered curries and indulgent desserts, the culinary journey at Firdaus, Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills was nothing short of regal. The festival of grandeur, ‘Dastarkhwan-e-Awadh’, curated by celebrity Chef Mohammad Shameem Qurayshi, brought the timeless flavours of Lucknow to Hyderabad, winning hearts from the very first bite. Chef Qurayshi, the soul of Oudhyana at Taj Lucknow, carries forward a culinary legacy spanning over a century. Hailing from a family celebrated for its traditional Awadhi recipes, he is renowned for dishes that capture the very essence of Awadh.
The experience was designed to awaken every sense. Guests were welcomed with fragrant rajnigandha garlands and cooling thandai, while soulful strains of live qawwali music set the rhythm of the evening. Awadhi-inspired décor recreated the charm of Lucknow’s bustling streets, and a live lac-bangle-making counter added an artisanal touch to the royal ambience.
The spread was as lavish as the setting. Appetisers set the tone with Kakori Kebab, rich with mutton mince delicately flavoured with rose and cardamom, and Gosht Galawati Kebab, which melted effortlessly in the mouth. The Ajwaini Mahi Tikka offered succulent chunks of fish infused with yoghurt and spices, while the smoky, juicy Murg Tikka Mirza Hasnoo emerged as the star of the platter. Vegetarians were not left behind, with the Dahi Singara Kebab (a hung curd and water chestnut delight) and the spicy Lal Mirch ka Paneer Tikka winning equal praise.
The main course was a symphony of flavours. The showstopper, Nalli Nihari, paired with pillowy Sheermal, was a match made in heaven — tender lamb shank falling off the bone, with the sheermal soaking up every bit of the rich, meaty gravy. Dal Qureshi Kali Masoor, Bharwan Kulcha, and the quintessential Lucknowi Lamb Biryani completed the feast. Despite the inevitable comparisons with Hyderabad’s beloved biryani, the Lucknowi version stood tall, impressing with its subtle yet powerful flavour.
A royal feast deserves a sweet finale, and the desserts delivered just that. Khajoor Aur Anjeer Ka Halwa, Seewain Ka Muzaffar, and Tugpalanga Kulfi Falooda vied for attention, but it was the falooda, with its divine blend of reduced milk and tulsi seeds, that stole our hearts.
Through this festival, Chef Qurayshi showcases the richness of Awadhi cuisine — a fine balance of authenticity and artistry. Each dish is a tribute to time-honoured traditions passed down through generations, offering guests a true taste of royal dining.
The ‘Dastarkhwan-e-Awadh’ festival is ongoing till the end of this month, for both lunch and dinner, at Firdaus, Taj Krishna. If you wish to savour the legacy of Awadh, this is a journey you shouldn’t miss.