‘Bengal On Your Plate’ at Fairfield by Marriott a delicious experience of Bengali cuisine

Oh, what a delightful time it is to spend quality moments with our loved ones, enjoying food specially curated to satisfy every craving that comes alive during the monsoon. Bengali cuisine never disappoints, and food festivals celebrating it always manage to create lasting memories. Fairfield by Marriott has introduced ‘Bengal On Your Plate’, a food festival crafted by Chef Avijit Jana from The Westin Kolkata. CE had the chance to preview the dinner buffet, which is on until August 31.

Speaking about the festival, Chef Avijit shares,“Bengali food festivals focus on the forgotten dishes of Bengal. I wanted to revive those lost, authentic recipes. Back in the day, mornings would start with Luchi, Aloo Tarkari, or Chola Tarkari. Nowadays, it’s often pizza or sandwiches. Through this festival, I wanted to bring back the true flavours of Bengal and serve them to our guests. August also marks the build-up to Durga Puja, which is why we timed this celebration now, so people can indulge in these nostalgic flavours ahead of the festivities.”