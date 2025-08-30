‘Bengal On Your Plate’ at Fairfield by Marriott a delicious experience of Bengali cuisine

Oh, what a delightful time it is to spend quality moments with our loved ones, enjoying food specially curated to satisfy every craving that comes alive during the monsoon. Bengali cuisine never disappoints, and food festivals celebrating it always manage to create lasting memories. Fairfield by Marriott has introduced ‘Bengal On Your Plate’, a food festival crafted by Chef Avijit Jana from The Westin Kolkata. CE had the chance to preview the dinner buffet, which is on until August 31.
Speaking about the festival, Chef Avijit shares,“Bengali food festivals focus on the forgotten dishes of Bengal. I wanted to revive those lost, authentic recipes. Back in the day, mornings would start with Luchi, Aloo Tarkari, or Chola Tarkari. Nowadays, it’s often pizza or sandwiches. Through this festival, I wanted to bring back the true flavours of Bengal and serve them to our guests. August also marks the build-up to Durga Puja, which is why we timed this celebration now, so people can indulge in these nostalgic flavours ahead of the festivities.”
On the lost recipes being revived, he explains,“We’ve included unique dishes like Bata, made with potato peel and tari peel. The menu also showcases lesser-seen varieties of fish such as mourala, tapra, hilsa, and bhetki. Of course, prawns also feature prominently. This is a chance for those who miss the traditional flavours of Bengal to savour them once again.”
The vegetarian spread is equally elaborate. Chef Avijit highlights that there’s Dal, Aloo Posto, Potol er Dalna, a bhaja station, and a live counter serving Kolkata street favourites like Aloo Chop, Phuchka, Chaat, Jhalmuri, Egg Rolls, and Veg Rolls. “Basically, everything you’d find on the streets of Kolkata is right here. For desserts, we’ve recreated Bengali classics, and to end the meal, guests can enjoy a Meetha Pan made with authentic Kolkata betel leaf. All ingredients have been sourced carefully from the market to keep the flavours as authentic as possible,” he says.
Reflecting on his experience setting up the festival at Fairfield, Chef Avijit notes, “It has been a wonderful journey. The team here is amazing, and I learned so much, especially from the chef here, who is also my guru. I explored Hyderabad a bit and really loved the city. I’ll definitely be back again.”
Every dish is crafted with love and a deep respect for Bengal’s culinary heritage. With Chef Avijit Jana personally present until August 31, this is an unmissable opportunity for anyone craving authentic Bengali food in Hyderabad.