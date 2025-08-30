Chaitanya Rao: Family support is my only anchor

Chaitanya Rao, an actor who has steadily made his mark in the Telugu film industry, is someone many can draw inspiration from. With projects like Keedaa Cola, Paarijatha Parvam, Honeymoon Express, and most recently, the hit web series Mayasabha, his journey is proof of resilience and passion. Choosing cinema over a conventional life has not been easy, but his determination has kept him going. In a candid conversation with CE, he opens up about his journey, the struggles along the way, and what lies ahead.
Excerpts
Tell us about your journey into films.
I’ve been fascinated by cinema since childhood. As a kid, I even auditioned for shows like Dance Baby Dance, but I didn’t really push myself then. My well-wishers advised me to complete my education first, so I did my graduation in India and then went to Australia for my master’s degree. I worked there for about five to six months, but deep down, I knew films were my calling. One fine day, I decided to take the plunge; I booked my tickets and came back to India. Initially, I worked at Wipro, but the long commute from Uppal to Financial District left me with no time to pursue acting. Since I had no connections in the industry, I had to spend a lot of time meeting people, building a network, and going for casting calls. Eventually, I quit my job to give films a full shot. My first film came in 2016; it was based on the Telangana revolution. It generated some hype, but it didn’t do well, and that’s when the real struggle began. I had to start over, doing auditions and small roles. I played a tiny part in Telugu Premam with Shruti Haasan and Naga Chaitanya. This was followed by another small role the next year. Opportunities were scarce, and many came with strings attached, but I kept going. Guvva Gorinka happened next, releasing straight on OTT. Later, I worked on a film in Australia called Hawa, but due to lack of promotions, it didn’t take off. Then came Thimmarusu, where I played the role of a brother, something more substantial than the one-scene appearances I had done earlier. Financially, things weren’t great, so I took up a job as a content writer for an entertainment website. Around this time, COVID hit, and I lost hope, even going into depression. Just when I was at my lowest, 30 Weds 21 happened. I sent in my pictures, got called for auditions the very next day, and landed the role. During the lockdown, 30 Weds 21 released, and at the same time Thimmarusu and Guvva Gorinka also came out on OTT. That was the turning point. Since then, there has been no looking back.
Tell us about Mayasabha.
This project also came through an audition. At the time, Keedaa Cola hadn’t gone on floors yet; I was finalised for it, but it wasn’t public knowledge. Around then, Deva sir’s team reached out and asked to meet. I went to their office, and they handed me a scene — the big confrontation sequence from the sixth or seventh episode — and asked me to audition. Initially, I thought it was for a supporting role, but only after reaching there did I realise they were considering me for the main lead. Someone from Sony had recommended me, and Deva sir had also seen 30 Weds 21, which was a very different space compared to this character. I took a week’s break, prepared, and then auditioned again, this time for MSR’s role, and got selected. The challenge was that I had to gain both weight and muscle to fit the part. I requested some time and began training intensely. By the time we began shooting, I had put on about eight kgs. Honestly, I was skeptical about how it would turn out, but the look tests gave me confidence. Now, seeing the kind of response Mayasabha has received from both Telugu states, it feels worth it. I approached the role as purely fictional, followed Deva sir’s vision, and didn’t try to add beyond what was designed for the character. That discipline really helped.
Tell us about your role in Keedaa Cola and how it was working with Tharun Bhascker.
Keedaa Cola was definitely a turning point after 30 Weds 21. Although Mayasabha happened before it, this film cemented my place as an actor. To work with Tharun Bhascker, after Pelli Choopulu and Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, and to be his third lead was a milestone. When I was first given the script, Tharun just asked me to read it and tell him which character excited me. I didn’t even know who was cast for what role. I told him I’d love to play Vastu because the character intrigued me the most. At that point, I didn’t even know they were considering me for it. The role was risky; it required portraying Tourette Syndrome with stammering. Tharun was very cautious, especially since something similar hadn’t worked out well in Liger. He asked me to prepare my own audition. I spent a week researching Tourette Syndrome, watching Hollywood films, and creating a performance graph for the character. When I finally auditioned in Tharun’s office, he held my hand, walked me out to the team, and announced, ‘Guys, we found our Vastu.’ Even before telling me, he told everyone else! That moment was unforgettable. He appreciated my effort and encouraged me to build a proper arc for the character. Playing Vastu was challenging, both emotionally and technically. It took me quite some time to detach from him after the shoot wrapped. But Keedaa Cola will always remain a milestone in my career.
How was it working with Brahmanandam?
I had the privilege of working with him for about 15 days, playing his grandson. For any actor, sharing screen space with such a legendary figure is beyond words, I truly feel lucky. The biggest achievement for me was not just acting alongside him, but closely observing how a senior actor like him approaches a role. Off-camera, he is witty and warm, but the moment the camera rolls, he transforms instantly into the character — effortless, sharp, and deeply committed. That comes with years of experience. What really touched me was how encouraging he was with our team. Even though we were a fresh bunch, whenever I performed well, he would personally come up and tell me so. His subtlety in this film was something very rare to see, because we usually associate him with larger-than-life comic timing. Watching him deliver such restrained brilliance was a treat.
Is there anyone in particular you’d love to work with?
As actors, our wish list keeps growing with time, because there are so many people you get inspired by. But if I had to name one dream, it would be to share screen space with Megastar Chiranjeevi garu. I grew up watching his films, admiring his versatility and charisma. To work with him would be magical. There are also many others I admire and hope to work with — actors like Aadhi Pinisetty, who always brings depth to his roles, and directors like Trivikram Srinivas garu, Puri Jagannadh garu, and of course SS Rajamouli garu. I was also a huge fan of RGV garu while growing up. But yes, if I had to pick my absolute dream collaboration, it would be Chiranjeevi garu and Rajamouli garu — that would be nothing short of a dream come true.
How do you spend your free time?
Most of my free time is spent with my family and a small circle of close friends. Beyond that, sports has always been a big part of my life. I used to play cricket at the district level for under-16 and under-19, and later even played grades in Australia. After moving there, tennis also became a sport I picked up, so even now, whenever I get time, I indulge in either cricket or tennis. Apart from sports, I love travelling and exploring new places. When I’m at home, I enjoy watching movies — more world cinema than Telugu, actually. I like discovering good films in different languages.
Is there a place on your bucket list you’d like to visit?
There are so many places I want to see. Paris and New Zealand are definitely on my list. But right now, I’ve been thinking of planning a trip to the UK, especially England. Hopefully, I’ll make that happen soon once I get a break, because lately, I’ve been caught up with so much work.
What was your constant motivation through the struggles?
Honestly, my family. I gave up a comfortable life in Australia and came here, and when things went south, many people gave up on me. At one point, I couldn’t even afford petrol for my bike. But my brother and sister-in-law never let me quit. Through the depression, the lows, the financial crunch — family support was my anchor.
What are your upcoming projects? How will the audience get to see you next?
I feel fortunate that audiences have been supportive of my roles so far. Each character I’ve played has helped me grow as an actor, and I haven’t really faced negative feedback about my performances, which motivates me to take on more challenging roles. After Mayasabha, my immediate release is Ghaati with Lady Superstar Anushka Shetty and Krish Jagarlamudi, where I’m playing the antagonist. It’s going to be intense, and I’ve taken on the responsibility of doing justice to such a powerful role. I also recently worked in AIR, where people loved my character, and now they’re even planning another season. Following Ghaati, I’ll be seen in Kranthi Madhav’s Diesel, a coming-of-age love story starring Simran Choudhary. That’s a very different space, a proper love story, and I’m excited about it. As an actor, I want to be remembered for the characters I bring to life.