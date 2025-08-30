Chaitanya Rao: Family support is my only anchor

Tell us about your journey into films.

I’ve been fascinated by cinema since childhood. As a kid, I even auditioned for shows like Dance Baby Dance, but I didn’t really push myself then. My well-wishers advised me to complete my education first, so I did my graduation in India and then went to Australia for my master’s degree. I worked there for about five to six months, but deep down, I knew films were my calling. One fine day, I decided to take the plunge; I booked my tickets and came back to India. Initially, I worked at Wipro, but the long commute from Uppal to Financial District left me with no time to pursue acting. Since I had no connections in the industry, I had to spend a lot of time meeting people, building a network, and going for casting calls. Eventually, I quit my job to give films a full shot. My first film came in 2016; it was based on the Telangana revolution. It generated some hype, but it didn’t do well, and that’s when the real struggle began. I had to start over, doing auditions and small roles. I played a tiny part in Telugu Premam with Shruti Haasan and Naga Chaitanya. This was followed by another small role the next year. Opportunities were scarce, and many came with strings attached, but I kept going. Guvva Gorinka happened next, releasing straight on OTT. Later, I worked on a film in Australia called Hawa, but due to lack of promotions, it didn’t take off. Then came Thimmarusu, where I played the role of a brother, something more substantial than the one-scene appearances I had done earlier. Financially, things weren’t great, so I took up a job as a content writer for an entertainment website. Around this time, COVID hit, and I lost hope, even going into depression. Just when I was at my lowest, 30 Weds 21 happened. I sent in my pictures, got called for auditions the very next day, and landed the role. During the lockdown, 30 Weds 21 released, and at the same time Thimmarusu and Guvva Gorinka also came out on OTT. That was the turning point. Since then, there has been no looking back.