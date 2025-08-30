‘Guest Shift’ at ITC Kohenur brings spirit of Madras to Hyderabad

It was one of those perfect Hyderabad evenings — a slight drizzle, city lights shimmering below, and we at the top floor of ITC Kohenur were in the moment. Around 8.30 pm, as we looked out at the rain-kissed skyline, we sipped on a chilled, milk-free version of jigarthanda — Madurai’s famous heart-cooling drink. Only this time, it came with a twist of sparkling water, lime, basil seeds and nannari. Aptly named The Cold Heart, it set the mood for a night full of flavour and flair.

SkyPoint, in collaboration with The Cheroot from ITC Grand Chola, Chennai, hosted a special ‘Guest Shift’ that brought the spirit of Madras to Hyderabad... quite literally! The cocktail menu was a tribute to Tamil Nadu’s heritage, with each drink telling a story of its own.