‘Guest Shift’ at ITC Kohenur brings spirit of Madras to Hyderabad

It was one of those perfect Hyderabad evenings — a slight drizzle, city lights shimmering below, and we at the top floor of ITC Kohenur were in the moment. Around 8.30 pm, as we looked out at the rain-kissed skyline, we sipped on a chilled, milk-free version of jigarthanda — Madurai’s famous heart-cooling drink. Only this time, it came with a twist of sparkling water, lime, basil seeds and nannari. Aptly named The Cold Heart, it set the mood for a night full of flavour and flair.
SkyPoint, in collaboration with The Cheroot from ITC Grand Chola, Chennai, hosted a special ‘Guest Shift’ that brought the spirit of Madras to Hyderabad... quite literally! The cocktail menu was a tribute to Tamil Nadu’s heritage, with each drink telling a story of its own.
“I curated a beverage programme inspired by the experiences and heritage of the ITC Grand Chola’s guests and their families. It drew from the rich cultural roots of the region, influenced by travels to places like Malaysia and East Asia. It included indigenous ingredients that are deeply familiar and comforting — things people grew up with and continue to use in everyday life. The entire programme was built around that philosophy,” explained Sunny Parmar, manager.
Take Roja, for instance: it was a mix of gin, lychee, rose, and panneer (Tamil Nadu’s beloved rose water). Fragrant, floral, and oh-so-refreshing. Or Roman Connection, a nod to the Chola dynasty’s trade with Rome, made with gin, apple, elderflower, and arugula.
“We hosted this session in Hyderabad for the very first time, but we’ve already taken this concept to cities like Mumbai, Goa, Delhi, and Visakhapatnam. As we travel and showcase our programme, we’re also seeing more people coming in to explore what we’ve created,” he said, adding that they used special, Ayurvedic-inspired ingredients — like nannari (Indian sarsaparilla), dried ginger — the kind of remedies our mothers and grandmothers gave us when we were unwell. They also used basil seeds, which help with digestion.
Things got spicy with Mercara Picante, a tequila-based cocktail with Guntur chilli, curry leaf, and pomegranate. And The Expedition was bold and complex, with Irish whiskey, jaggery, clove, and betel leaf, an ode to Rajendra Chola’s conquest in the Gangetic plains.
Each of the seven cocktails on the menu was thoughtfully crafted, balancing history, storytelling, and spirit (pun intended). “At ITC Grand Chola, every outlet has its own unique beverage identity. But this particular programme was the one that sparked a fresh revolution in our beverage offerings, each crafted to tell a story and evoke a memory,” he concludes.