Pursuit of protein in Hyderabad

A friend of mine who has achieved everything in life — job, family, insurance, and a personal but verified Instagram account with 149 followers — recently asked me: ‘What is the purpose of life?’ I gave him the only correct answer: protein.

I don’t know if he found his answer, but I definitely found my column. Because if you think about it, all life is basically protein looking for protein. We are born, we live, we eat protein, and then we die. For humans it’s not that simple, of course, because between us and our protein there’s always a keyboard, a mouse, and a very unhappy manager.

And here’s the frustrating part: some people work harder than everyone else, and then willfully skip protein because of some old wives’ tale. That’s fine. Your loss — ie, hair loss.

Now that we’re a protein-aware generation — thanks to doctors and fitness influencers who discovered the hashtag #protein — let’s admit it: Hyderabad has good protein. Proof? Mohammed Siraj bowled 143.5 on Day 5 of that last Test. But there’s always a ‘but’.