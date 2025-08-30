Woman kills husband with help of lover in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 33-year-old woman allegedly murdered her husband with the help of her lover at Kodandaram Nagar under Saroornagar police station limits on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Shekar (40), a driver, who had married Chitti 16 years ago. According to police, the couple had been living in Kodandaram Nagar for the past few years. While Shekar was away at work, Chitti reportedly developed an affair with their neighbour, Harish.

When Shekar learnt about the relationship, he reprimanded his wife, following which Chitti and Harish allegedly conspired to kill him. On Thursday night, after Shekar had fallen asleep, Harish allegedly strangled him while Chitti struck his head with a dumbbell, killing him instantly.

Later, Chitti called Dial 100 claiming her husband had died in his sleep. However, police personnel who reached the spot noticed injury marks on his neck and head. As her statements were inconsistent, police questioned her, and she confessed to the crime.

Rachakonda police said they were verifying the weapon used in the murder. Chitti has been arrested, while Harish is absconding. The body has been shifted for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered at Saroornagar police station and investigation is underway.