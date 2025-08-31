A ‘cave’ pandal draws selfie generation to Lord Ganesha in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: Forget the typical pandal; devotees in Karimnagar are stepping into a 100-metre-long cave this Ganesh Chaturthi. Inside, a 10-armed Ganesha sits alongside a Shiva Linga, bathed in dramatic lights that have turned the installation by the Vani Nagar association into the city’s newest sensation. Thousands are flocking here — for darshan, for selfies, for the sheer spectacle. The air is charged with devotion and excitement, as the glowing cave transforms the festival into a community celebration of both art and faith.

As part of the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, several associations have set up idols across the city, but the Vani Nagar cave stands out. Designed entirely with jute bags, bamboo sticks and Plaster of Paris (PoP), the cave stretches 100 metres and houses not only Lord Ganesh but also idols of Shiva Linga and Nandi, crafted from clay and PoP.

“It’s an original design,” R Yashwanth Reddy, one of the organisers, tells TNIE. “For decades, our colony elders have organised Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. This time, we wanted to do something unique and memorable.”

Youths mobilised

The structure took a month to build, with local youth working in shifts to complete the ambitious project. In just three days since August 27, over 4,000 devotees have thronged the cave, many turning it into a tourist destination.