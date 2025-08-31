Focus on AI, governance and cybersecurity: Shikha Goel

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad chapter of ISACA (Information Systems Audit and Control Association) hosted its 25th Annual Conference, TRUST AICS – 2025: Where AI Integrates Governance, Cybersecurity and Privacy, on Saturday.

The event was inaugurated by Shikha Goel, director general of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau and director of the Forensic Science Laboratory, along with ISACA Hyderabad board members and dignitaries. The conference drew over 400 registrations, the highest in the chapter’s history, a release said.

Addressing the gathering, Goel stressed that trust lies at the core of technology, governance, cybersecurity, and privacy. “The same AI that empowers us is also being weaponised through deepfakes, scams and frauds. Without trust, technology collapses into fear, governance loses legitimacy, and privacy becomes a delusion. Every day, the TGCSB receives numerous complaints of fresh cyber crimes. Technology meant to ease life is now being exploited for fraud,” she said.

Highlighting the urgency of accountability in AI, Goel added: “Professional bodies like ISACA are vital to ensure AI is used rightly and ethically. Accountability, collaboration and capacity-building are key to integrating AI with governance and privacy. The real challenge is to build safeguards so AI becomes a shield for society, not a threat. True safety will depend on the trust we nurture between citizens, government, institutions and technology.”