IIT-H and Army team up for defence tech

HYDERABAD: The Indian Institute of Technology–Hyderabad (IIT-H) on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Army Training Command, Shimla, represented by the Simulator Development Division (SDD), Secunderabad, to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) titled VIGRAHA (Virtual, Intelligent, Ground-breaking Research in AR/VR & High-tech Applications) .

According to a release, the collaboration will drive research and development in Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, unmanned systems and other emerging technologies for the armed forces. It aims to create a framework for joint academic programmes, R&D projects, innovation initiatives and capacity-building exercises.

“This partnership exemplifies the synergy between academia and the armed forces in fostering innovation and advancing the nation’s technological capabilities. The CoE VIGRAHA will be a significant step towards realizing India’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence technologies,” said IIT-H director Prof BS Murty.