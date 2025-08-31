KTR, Harish detained after protest in Hyderabad over urea shortage

HYDERABAD: The BRS on Saturday staged a protest at Gun Park displaying empty urea bags to highlight the fertiliser shortage, and took the agitation to the state secretariat after the Assembly’s monsoon session was adjourned. Legislators, including KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao, were briefly detained before concluding the day with a dharna at the Agriculture Commissioner’s office in Hyderabad.

Speaking at Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said, “Why are farmers now forced to stand in endless queues, leaving their footwear and Aadhaar cards just to hold their place? This is a direct result of Congress’s incompetence and failure to manage the agricultural sector.”

He claimed such a shortage was unthinkable during BRS’s decade-long rule, a claim contested by Congress. KTR demanded a 15-day special Assembly session, saying the BRS was ready to debate issues from the fertiliser crisis and farmer suicides to irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram.

“They promised six guarantees, but have delivered nothing but deception. Farmers are on the streets, students await fee reimbursements, yet the government hides behind excuses,” KTR charged.