On the Road ≠ On the Phone

We are not allowed to drink and drive. Technically we are not supposed to use phones while driving either, but only if we are actually holding the phone. This rule was written back when Bluetooth sounded like something that happened after chewing a fountain pen for lunch. Today we have evolved. We can handle our phones and drive with surprising confidence. I am not endorsing it, but nobody needs my endorsement. Hyderabad has already mastered the skill.

Take autos, for example. I sat in one where, moments after taking my OTP, the driver opened Instagram reels. Reels do not auto-scroll. You have to swipe. This man did not let a single reel repeat. Not once. I watched his algorithm for a while. He was still on carrom board reels, a trend that expired sometime in Modi’s second term. If we followed each other, I would have sent him the latest cricket reels with dramatic background music. Meanwhile he jumped a signal, shifted gears using all available limbs, shouted at another driver for unsafe driving, overtook a bus and still swiped reels with the precision of a surgeon. He had integrated scrolling into driving so naturally that it felt like it was part of the syllabus at auto driving school. As a passenger I saw danger. As a content creator I saw potential and reach.