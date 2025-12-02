20 trans persons join Metro as security guards in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a step towards inclusivity and passenger safety, Hyderabad Metro Rail has inducted 20 transgender personnel into its security services. The move goes beyond employment — it is a strategic effort to strengthen women’s safety and establish a visible symbol of dignity and reassurance across the network, officials said.

In line with the state government’s focus on inclusivity, dignity and equal opportunity, HMRL has prioritised deploying transgender personnel in frontline public-service roles. Their induction marks a milestone in the Metro’s mission to build a safe, inclusive and commuter-friendly environment. Their presence will reinforce the safety framework, particularly for women, while standing as a strong statement of social empowerment.

The recruits have completed induction and security training and will begin duty from today at selected stations and inside Metro trains. The initiative also reflects the government’s broader commitment to empowering marginalised communities through meaningful employment and social inclusion, the officials added.

Hyderabad Metro Rail operates across three corridors with 57 stations, carrying nearly five lakh passengers daily. Women account for about 30 per cent of commuters, and ensuring their safety and comfort remains a core priority. To strengthen safety, HMRL is adopting proactive and capacity-building steps to improve women’s experience and create a secure environment across the system.

Key responsibilities