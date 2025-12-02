Craft tales from India’s corners at Dastkar Hyderabad Bazaar

Geometric Art

Artist Krishna Prakash from Gulbarga, who started A Hundred Hands Art, has been working on it very keenly. He demonstrates his artwork live and speaks about what his artworks mean. “It’s been about 30 years since I have been doing this artwork. I work on these paintings directly with a pen, and there is no outline or scale used to make this artwork. I do these paintings in a continuous manner; this is a very old form of art, and I have gained a good interest in doing this artwork. I use golden colour, silver colour, and a waterproof pen to make these works. I use coloured paper for this work. This art takes a lot of patience, as I do not use any kind of scale to do these geometric figures. I started by drawing figures whenever I had a pen in my hand, and that is how I became an expert in this work. I have been to Hyderabad before at the India Art Festival; I have also done an exhibition at Icon Art Gallery and State Art Gallery. This artwork controls your mind and gives you energy, and there is no mistake that happens while doing these paintings. It takes about one to two days to complete the work, and it all depends on the size of the paintings. Sometimes, if there is an urgent order, I do it as soon as possible,” he mentions.