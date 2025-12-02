HanuMan focused on ‘HeMan’ characters

The launch mirrored TechnoSport’s philosophy of cultivating a performance mindset, something Teja instantly connected with. “For me, a performance mindset is about not giving up, staying consistent, and having patience. Emotionally and mentally, I’m constantly training for my roles,” he shared.

With Hyderabad witnessing a noticeable boom in fitness culture, he feels spaces like this matter. “Competing with international brands and still delivering this kind of quality at this price point is fantastic. It can really cater to the younger generation who are stepping into fitness now, and that excites me,” he expressed.

Fashion, for him, has always been rooted in simplicity. “It’s absolutely not about fashion. I’ve never concentrated on wearing something fancy. It’s always been about comfort,” said the actor. That comfort-first instinct has only become sharper with time and his roles. “After HanuMan, I started digging into Indian wear a lot. If you see me off-screen, it’s mostly kurtas or Indian silhouettes, if not athleisures,” Teja added.