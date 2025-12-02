Hyderabad turns up for a Satrangi night

Even before Sonu Nigam stepped onto the stage at The League, Hyderabad for his show, Satrangi Re, people already seemed to be in an excited mood. Fans kept trickling in, talking about their favourite songs and guessing which classics he would open with. Since he has been singing for 48 years professionally now, it felt like the city had shown up not just for a concert but for a voice they have grown up with. He arrived on stage at exact 7 pm and that punctuality set the tone for the night. He had recently begun his Mumbai concert at 7.30 pm, yet he wanted to start earlier in Hyderabad, simply because he felt like giving the city more time. That warmth was something the crowd sensed immediately.
As he sang Suraj Hua Maddham, everyone had travelled into a familiar memory. Once he started, the evening slipped into a flow of songs that travelled across his career. From the nostalgia of Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua and Phir Milenge Chalte Chalte to the infectious energy of Dil Dooba, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Maria Maria, Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, Bijuria and All Is Well, he barely paused. The hit tracks from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 added a playful shift. And when he sang Main Hoon Na, the atmosphere turned emotional as a collage of moments from his journey scrolled behind him.
What made the night feel more special was: You could see small children dancing, grandparents recording videos with enthusiasm and groups of friends singing along every lyric. It felt less like a typical concert and more like a shared celebration of a voice that has travelled through generations. Many people filled the venue, some standing and some seated, but all equally invested in every musical note.
The only hiccup was outside the stage. The long walk from the parking area and the confusing ticket counter arrangement had people grumbling at first, yet those frustrations dissolved as soon as they heard Sonu Nigam singing.
For many, the evening felt deeply personal. Muskaan Chhajed, AM at BDO RISE, said it best. She explained, “Sonu Nigam’s concert was an unforgettable experience! His voice carried unbelievable depth, effortlessly moving from soulful melodies to high-energy hits that had the entire crowd singing along. He has ‘mad energy’! And his connection with the audience felt warm and genuine. Every note showcased his mastery, reminding everyone why he’s one of India’s finest performers. This was the second time in the same year that I attended his show, so you can imagine how big fan I’m. It was a night filled with emotion, nostalgia, and pure musical magic; an evening fans will cherish for a long time!”
There was a particularly intimate moment when he performed Tanhayee. He rarely sings it in concerts, yet he chose to include it here because he genuinely liked the people, the atmosphere and the energy of Hyderabad that came along. The crowd responded with a long, heartfelt cheer.
For others, the evening created new memories. Akshay Akshantal, who attended his first solo concert, shared, “Attending Sonu Nigam’s concert as my first solo experience was unforgettable. I genuinely didn’t expect to dance, but his incredible energy, powerful vocals, and amazing voice modulation pulled the whole crowd in; including me. There were a few songs where I sat and just soaked in the moment, which added a nice contrast. What impressed me the most was his punctuality — he walked on stage at the exact time mentioned, something you rarely see with Indian artists. Overall, the concert had a perfect mix of hype, emotion, and musical brilliance, making it a night I’ll remember for a long time.”
When the show wrapped up with two of his most loved songs, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin and Kal Ho Naa Ho, the audience lingered for a moment before heading out. Conversations picked up again, phones came out for last-minute pictures and the energy felt relaxed and content. It was a musical night, and Sonu Nigam reminded Hyderabad why his music continues to draw people across ages with the same enthusiasm.