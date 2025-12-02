Laughter, learning and limitless imagination collide

Fun activities for kids always have a way of brightening a space — whether it’s colouring, crafting, or tumbling into a treasure hunt — and adults, knowingly or not, often get pulled into that infectious energy too. That same joy filled Saptaparni, Banjara Hills, where Star Papaya hosted its Festival of Play, transforming the venue into a vibrant playground of workshops, games, food, art corners, shopping pop-ups and open-ended fun. From the ‘healthy, notorious food’ by Sid Farms to indie clothing labels from Bengaluru, and from painting floors and walls at the Little Boto Project to browsing handcrafted books and toys, the entire space pulsed with colour, activity and imagination.

The idea behind this festival, co-founder Deepti Chadda says, was born during the pandemic in Singapore. “We started Star Papaya during COVID as we were living there, and we used to do a lot of story-based play with our children at home. They loved it,” she recalls, adding, “We wanted to keep them away from screens, keep them engaged and help them play independently.” What started as story sets for their own children soon evolved into a brand. When they brought Star Papaya to India, they noticed a gap: “There are very few places in India where a parent can take a child and do slow, meaningful activities together. It requires advocacy with parents too — to encourage free, independent, imaginative play instead of structured classics,” she says. And so the Festival of Play emerged, she shares, “As a place where we can encourage imagination, connection and community.”