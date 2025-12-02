Printing tomorrow’s clam spaces at Hyderabad

There is something almost meditative about watching a wall rise not from bricks, dust, and noise, but from smooth, layered contours of engineered material — printed, not built. As conversations around the future of construction sweep across the world, India too is entering the quiet revolution of 3D-printed architecture.

In Hyderabad, we spent time exploring this emerging frontier, Ridhira Group’s world’s first 3D-printed resort living community at Ridhira Zen — shaped by technology, wellness philosophy, and a desire to rethink what homes of the future might feel like.

As we continued to explore, Ritesh Mastipuram, founder and managing director of Ridhira Group, explained how the idea behind this transition took shape. “Basically we are building how communities of the future will look, feel and act like. Because we are at an inflection point as a nation. The idea was how do we leverage that, build a framework and a sort of an experiential layer so that we are able to cut down the number of variables that come to force from a design stage to action delivery,” he said.

Even without understanding the engineering behind the machine, the reduction of those ‘variables’ is visible. Much of what differentiates 3D-printing becomes apparent only when you stand beside the freshly printed walls. The absence of rubble is the first clue. The second is the structure of the wall itself — layered, hollow, insulated.

“With 3D-printing, the on-site wastage is reduced by more than 78 percent,” Ritesh said, pointing to a near-clean work area around a printed frame. The deep cavities between the printed layers caught our attention next. They aren’t flaws; they serve as natural thermal buffers.