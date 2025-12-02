Telangana to rename Raj Bhavan as Lok Bhavan, Raj Niwas as Lok Niwas

HYDERABAD: The name of the Telangana Raj Bhavan will be changed to Lok Bhavan and Raj Niwas will be renamed Lok Niwas. As per the directions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on November 25, as many as eight states have already changed these names, dropping the term ‘Raj’ as it reflects a monarchical tone.

It may be recalled that the Conference of Governors in 2024 suggested renaming Raj Bhavans as Lok Bhavans, noting that the term Raj Bhavan "smacks of colonialism". Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Gujarat, and Odisha have already implemented these changes.

The Telangana Governor’s Office is expected to make an official announcement on Tuesday evening regarding the renaming of Raj Bhavan and Raj Niwas.