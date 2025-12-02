Vegan strength from Hyderabad on world stage

Gold medals aren’t rare in bodybuilding — but a 49-year-old vegan from Hyderabad, competing without drugs, supplements, or even milk, and winning gold at the Natural Mr World Championship in Los Angeles? That’s a story carved in conviction. For Karunnapan Venkatesan, the win wasn’t about flexing muscle under bright lights; it was proof that strength built on purity, patience, and purpose can still outshine shortcuts.
The triumph was decades in the making, and one earned under very human, imperfect conditions. His journey to the LA stage was anything but smooth. Upon landing in the US, immigration authorities set aside the food he had carried from India — his carefully prepared meals suddenly gone. “Because of that issue with the food, I didn’t eat anything 24 hours before the competition,” he recalled. That gap took a toll. “My muscles didn’t pump, I felt sleepy, my body was not cooperating. But I told myself: this is the real test. The mind must control the body,” he added. Jet lag and a short recovery window only made things harder, but Venkatesan pushed through, stepping onto the stage exhausted yet resolute and walked off with gold.
What sets him apart in the world of bodybuilding is the ethical rigour of his choices. He competes as a natural athlete — drug-tested and held to the strict standards of the International Natural Bodybuilding Association (INBA) and he is a committed vegan. “Everybody told me it’s impossible. They asked, ‘At least drink milk?’ But I don’t believe in hurting any living being. I don’t take milk, I don’t take supplements, and I don’t use drugs. If I win or lose, my conscience must be clean,” Venkatesan said.
His philosophy centres on the simple yet demanding idea: “Love yourself. Don’t spoil your health.” His training blends gym workouts with yoga, pranayama and meditation. “Yoga and pranayama are internal — they balance organs, hormones, and mind. That’s true health,” he said.
This gold was not an overnight victory. Venkatesan had won silver in the previous edition of the championship. “Many competitions, many people medal. I didn’t get medals every time. So patiently wait, wait, wait,” he said. His persistence paid off again when he became the only Indian to medal at the INBA Mr Olympia competition in Las Vegas, winning bronze among participants from 16 countries.
Yet he insists medals are temporary. “Placement is not permanent — whether first, second or third. The lifelong win is when you love yourself, when you keep your health. That is more important than any trophy,” he shared.
His reflections extend beyond sport. He believes modern lifestyles and processed food are eroding health. “Today everything is about chasing money and convenience — food changes, people eat more and work less. Disease increases. We must return to balance: natural food, movement, discipline,” he added. He sees traditional Indian practices as a powerful corrective. “Our culture — yoga, pranayama, meditation — helps internal balance. That’s why the body can remain young,” he said. With a laugh, he added, “My body age is 21,” and argued that true youth begins after 40 because experience teaches self-care.
His long-term goal sounds audacious but utterly sincere: “My goal is to be world champion even when I reach 100 years.” It isn’t about records, he says, but about demonstrating that health can be sustained for a lifetime.
As our conversation closed, Venkatesan returned to the message at the heart of everything he does: “Whether you win or fail, that should be secondary. What matters is your path and how you treat your body. Love yourself; that is the real victory.”