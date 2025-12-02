Vegan strength from Hyderabad on world stage

What sets him apart in the world of bodybuilding is the ethical rigour of his choices. He competes as a natural athlete — drug-tested and held to the strict standards of the International Natural Bodybuilding Association (INBA) and he is a committed vegan. “Everybody told me it’s impossible. They asked, ‘At least drink milk?’ But I don’t believe in hurting any living being. I don’t take milk, I don’t take supplements, and I don’t use drugs. If I win or lose, my conscience must be clean,” Venkatesan said.

His philosophy centres on the simple yet demanding idea: “Love yourself. Don’t spoil your health.” His training blends gym workouts with yoga, pranayama and meditation. “Yoga and pranayama are internal — they balance organs, hormones, and mind. That’s true health,” he said.

This gold was not an overnight victory. Venkatesan had won silver in the previous edition of the championship. “Many competitions, many people medal. I didn’t get medals every time. So patiently wait, wait, wait,” he said. His persistence paid off again when he became the only Indian to medal at the INBA Mr Olympia competition in Las Vegas, winning bronze among participants from 16 countries.