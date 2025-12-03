HMDA expects Rs 5000 crore from Neopolis land auctions

HYDERABAD: Delighted by the response from the first and second rounds of e-auctions of four high-value prime land parcels in Neopolis Layout at Kokapet last week, which generated revenues of Rs 2,708 crore, the remaining two prime parcels will go under the hammer on December 3. The state government expects over Rs 1,200 crore from these plots.

Plot 19 (4 acres) and plot 20 (4.04 acres), totalling 8.04 acres, in survey numbers 239 and 240, will be auctioned between 11 am and 2 pm through MSTC Limited on Wednesday. HMDA has fixed a minimum upset price of Rs 99 crore per acre.

On November 24, two land parcels measuring 9.90 acres fetched over Rs 1,356 crore. Plot 18 (5.31 acres) fetched Rs 137.25 crore per acre, while plot 17 (4.59 acres) received Rs 136.50 crore per acre.

Similarly, on November 28, Plot 15 (4.03 acres) and Plot 16 (5.03 acres), totalling 9.06 acres, fetched over Rs 1,352 crore. One acre fetched a record Rs 151.25 crore, and another fetched Rs 147.75 crore per acre.

HMDA will also auction one plot in Golden Mile Layout (1.98 acres) and two plots in Moosapet (14.66 acres) on December 5. It has fixed a minimum upset price of Rs 75 crore per acre for Moosapet and Rs 70 crore per acre for Golden Mile Layout. Overall, HMDA expects over Rs 5,000 crore from these auctions.