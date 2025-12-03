Lung cancer: AI steps into lung care

In India, lung cancer is often discovered only when the disease has already run its course — when the cough has lingered too long, when breathlessness finally becomes impossible to ignore. By then, the window for early treatment has usually closed. Subtle signs on routine X-rays are missed, overwhelmed by high patient volumes and fragmented referral pathways.

At Yashoda Hospital, Hitec City, an AI-enabled Lung Nodule Clinic, developed in collaboration with clinicians, Qure.ai, and AstraZeneca aims to change this reality by helping doctors identify abnormalities far earlier and far more consistently. The initiative marks a shift from reactive detection to proactive lung-health surveillance, particularly for high-risk and often-overlooked patients.